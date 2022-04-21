The Prior Lake Police Department is investigating alleged home burglaries in two neighborhoods during the early morning hours of April 18.
The incidents happened in the areas of Highway 13 and 150th Street and County Road 42 and Crest Avenue. Suspects entered homes through garage doors between the hours of 3-5 a.m. while residents were asleep, the police department said. Vehicles were stolen; one has been recovered and another remains missing.
The department issued the following safety tips to prevent a home burglary:
- Close and lock garage doors each night.
- Do not leave keys or key fobs in vehicles.
- Make it look as though somebody is home by using lights outdoors or indoors.
- If you have a security system, advertise it.
Anyone with information about the burglaries can contact police at 952-440-3555.