Low lake levels on Prior Lake has been causing concern for residents and boaters the past two years, making it difficult for them to navigate through the water. But one resident took advantage of the situation to improve the water quality while levels are low.
Matt Schafer, a Prior Lake resident on Shady Beach Trail, notified the city that there was an abnormally large area of sediment and silt accumulating in Lower Prior Lake near the stormwater outlet into the bay to the east of Sand Point Beach park off of Shady Beach Trail and the 5000 block of Birchwood Lane NE.
According to Pete Young, Water Resources Engineer with the City of Prior Lake, said the silt and sediment had likely been accumulating for many years.
“Over time, the sediment washes off the road and into the storm drain and it accumulates in the lake, and that happens in the areas of town that were installed before there were modern stormwater treatment requirements,” Young said. “It basically goes from the street into the lake.”
Schafer and Young have been working together over the past several years to discuss the best approach for removing the sediment and silt. The bay with the sediment usually has anywhere between 2 to 5 feet of water in it, which makes removal of the sediment difficult.
“It would be rare that the city would ever get this opportunity again in the next decade or so to do this project,” Schafer said.
Young said the particular project is part of even bigger effort that the city is making to repair critical stormwater infrastructure in various locations throughout the stormwater system. He said regular inspections help to identify problems with the infrastructure. One of the four priority improvement sites that were identified in 2022 was the sediment accumulation in Prior Lake.
The city approved the project at a council meeting on Sept. 19, 2022, and crews began work on Oct. 31, 2022.
Young said approximately 332 cubic yards of impacted soil were removed from the site, including about 152 cubic yards of soil that required special disposal.
“The city received Department of Natural Resources authorization to complete this work since the work was done below the ordinary high water level of Prior Lake which is set at an elevation of 903.9 feet,” Young said.
Schafer added that the low lake levels is what allowed for a private contractor and crew to get the project done.
“The low lake levels really helped allow for this project to be done successfully. This is a win for Prior Lake and the project will assist in improving the water quality as it drains from the outlet into the lake,” Schafer stated. “It’s really important that we all do our part so future generations can enjoy Prior Lake.”
For more information on the project and other drainage improvements visit bit.ly/3EWVw6C.