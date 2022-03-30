The Prior Lake Rotary Foundation recently donated $11,500 to the city for its Pickleball courts.
Foundation Chair Matt Popple presented the money to the city in February. The funds will help to pay for shaded rest areas at the courts, which are located at Spring Lake Regional Park.
The Prior Lake Pickleball Club has led the fundraising effort for the pickleball facility and so far has helped to raise over $71,000, the club said in a news release announcing the donation. Many individuals, local businesses and organizations have contributed, the club said.
The next goal of the club is the installation of lights at the courts. Club members made a commitment to support the courts and have raised $33,000 toward their $150,000 target, according to club president Renee Kaiser-Muelken.
“We backed up our pledge by raising thousands of dollars that will pay for windscreens, fence safety items, rest areas and other necessities that the general public can use when they come to play,” she said.
City Manager Jason Wedel stated, “The pickleball club has been a great partner with the city on these new courts and we value their commitment to our community.”
The club’s next fundraising event for court amenities is scheduled for May 21 at the Prior Lake VFW when it will host its second annual Burger Bash. The public is invited.
Club treasurer Paul Burck noted that pickleball is no longer dominated by older players and is gaining in popularity. “So while the ‘core’ players are still 65 and older, younger folks are rapidly jumping in," he said in the news release. "In fact, we see a strong youth movement in the game as many schools have added it to their physical education classes.”