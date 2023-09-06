The Minnesota Department of Education recently released its 2023 statewide assessment and accountability results, which show that students across the state are falling behind in math, reading and science when it comes to standardized test scores.
That’s true locally.
According to the state’s “report card,” Prior Lake High School measured 45.5% in math proficiency in 2023 compared with 68.8% in 2019 (pre-pandemic); 53.3% in reading compared with 59.2% in 2019; and 36.8% in science compared with 70.3% in 2019.
The report contains results which include the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments, Minnesota Test of Academic Skills, Assessing Comprehension and Communication in English State-to-State for English Language Learners and Alternate ACCESS for ELLs, according to MDE. All of the standardized test scores are far below pre-pandemic levels, the new data also shows.
During the Aug. 28 Prior Lake-Savage Area School study session, school board members decided to set a study session focused purely on academics in October when more data is available.
School board members also briefly discussed the results pertaining specifically to the district.
Board member Lisa Atkinson brought the topic up for discussion and stated that she was deeply concerned with the high school’s literacy, math and, especially, science proficiency.
“I have some big concerns, especially with our high school,” Atkinson told board members. “Our science score is 36.8% for proficiency, which is one of my biggest concerns and I would think given our focus on academics, and given the info on the data coming out of the MCA scores, I would love to see a study session focusing purely on academics.”
Atkinson first suggested to the board to hold the study session later this month when Superintendent Michael Thomas presents his State of the District.
“I think if the State of the District is in September when we’ll be updating our community on these MCA scores, then we could have a September study session with a focus conversation on academics and what we need to do as a district,” she said. “Compared to every district in the southwest metro, our high school in particular is at the very bottom as far as scores go.”
While Thomas agreed that a conversation needs to happen, he suggested that the board wait until some data points become available at the end of the first quarter.
“The data that we have I think would give a rich discussion and obviously there will be some data points that we don’t have until the end of the first quarter,” Thomas said. “What we have is clearly launching schools into a school improvement planning process to identify key strategies. I think that type of a conversation is really important to have our administrators here as well to have a more robust conversation at that strategic level. If that’s the goal of the board, we could definitely facilitate that kind of a conversation.”
Dan Edwards, executive director of academic services, assured board members that work is currently being done to address the test score issues.
“I think the question is, do we want to wait until October for a certain data point to be part of the discussion or not? What I’m saying is we can have a discussion, it will just be a different discussion,” Edwards said. “We have data that we can have conversations about because schools are setting their school improvement plans to the data that we currently have. We’ll just a have a different data set to include and have a more robust discussion come October.”
Atkinson continued to remind board members that academics should always be at the forefront of every board meeting and study session, especially after the low test score results from the state.
“We’re at a point in our district where we cannot go lower because we’re not in a great space. Every MCA score is on MDE right now for all to analyze. We are not in a good space,” Atkinson said. “If we want to be a premier district, we have to address this issue and I’m just saying it’s an urgent issue in my mind.”