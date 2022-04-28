The school board for Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has selected two finalists in its search for a replacement for outgoing superintendent Teri Staloch. Ben Barton, superintendent of Princeton Public Schools, and Michael Thomas, superintendent of Colorado Springs District 11, were chosen to move forward after initial candidate interviews held April 25 and 27. According to a press release from the district, Barton was to interview on April 29 and Thomas on May 2. The school board planned to deliberate May 2 after Thomas’s interview. The finalists were selected from a pool of 21 applicants based on criteria established by the school board, as well as feedback from the community.
