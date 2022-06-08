Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has hired Tammy Fredrickson as its executive director of business services.
Fredrickson will replace Julie Cink, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Fredrickson most recently served as the budget director for Minneapolis Public Schools for nine years. She has also held several other school finance positions within the Minneapolis district, including district financial analyst officer, administrator of finance in special education and cost accountant.
Fredrickson holds a bachelor’s degree in management and accounting from Metropolitan State University. Pending school board approval, she will join the district July 1.