Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools has announced the hiring of Glenna Stone as the coordinator of the Minnesota Center for Advanced Professional Studies. She will replace Erik Sill, who resigned.
Stone currently serves as the dean of students at Prior Lake High School. She has also taught Family and Consumer Sciences at PLHS, Mankato East High School and Burlington High School.
Stone has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stout and a master’s degree from Minnesota State University-Mankato. She earned her K-12 principal licensure and superintendent licensure from St. Cloud State University.
Pending school board approval, Stone was slated to start her new job July 21.