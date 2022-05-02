Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools on May 2 announced the hiring of Sam Fredrickson as the next principal at Hamilton Ridge Elementary.
Pending school board approval, Fredrickson will replace Karen Zwolenski, who is retiring at the end of the school year, on July 1.
Fredrickson currently serves as a principal on special assignment at Wayzata Public Schools. He has served as principal at Birchview Elementary in Wayzata Public Schools and as an elementary assistant principal at Kaposia Education Center in South St. Paul Public Schools. He also worked in the St. Louis Park School District.
Fredrickson has a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Minnesota, a master's degree in teaching from the University of St. Thomas and a K-12 principal license from the University of Minnesota. He also attended the Minnesota Principal Academy at the University of Minnesota.