Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools held its first town hall meeting on school finance on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Prior Lake High School in an effort to be transparent and help the community make sense of the budgeting process.
The town hall on school finance was the first of two, with the second meeting taking place sometime in April.
Tammy Fredrickson, executive director of business services, presented the 2023-24 budget planning which included enrollment updates and the district’s five-year forecast.
“Enrollment projections are really important because it’s the first step in building a budget,” Fredrickson said. “Most of the district’s revenue is based on enrollment data of 75.7%, which equals to $84.5 million in revenue.”
Some of the enrollment factors include housing growth capacity, unemployment rates, economy, interest rates and school program offerings.
“Some of the trends that we look at as we analyze is our birth rates,” Fredrickson said. “It’s important to look at those birth rate trends to build our five-year projection to determine what we’re going to need to move forward if our birth rates decline or increases. It’s going to affect how we plan our budget in the future.”
When it comes to this year’s enrollment, Fredrickson said it is less than what was anticipated during budget planning last spring, resulting in lower revenue than was originally planned.
The anticipated enrollment for kindergarten through fifth grade in the budget planning was estimated to be at 3,721. The child count as of Oct. 1 was 3,671. Anticipated enrollment for middle school was 2,074; actual enrollment was 2,001. At the high school level, a projected 3,083 students; enrollment showed it was 2,978.
Fredrickson said there are several factors impacting enrollment including families moving into or out of the district, availability of new housing and safety in schools and neighborhoods. The variety of school options available also plays a factor, including charter schools, nonpublic schools and open enrollment, which allows families to submit an application for attendance to a nonresident school district of their choice.
Sources of
district revenueFredrickson said the district receives revenue from several different agencies including the state which includes the general aid formula which amounts to $6,863 per pupil. The district also receives revenue from local sources such as property taxes and voter approved referendums. The federal government also provides revenue through dollars that flow through the state and the largest funds which comes the Every Student Succeeds Act and Individuals with Disabilities Act. There is also reimbursement for food services fund from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The General Fund formula that equals to $66 million pays for classroom teachers, transportation, principals/assistant principals, school secretaries, building custodians, curriculum, utilities, administrative and operational departments.
According to the district, the biggest percentage of the district’s dollars come from General Education formula which amounts to over 60%, 16% comes from property taxes, 12% from Special Education fund, and 4% from the state and federal government.
Comparing PLSAS to other districts, PLSAS’ educational cost per student is nearly $2,000 less than the average school district in the seven-county metro area. This means that PLSAS receives approximately $17 million less annually than comparable districts, which is largely due to PLSAS having one of the lowest voter-approved operating levies in the area, according to the district.
2023-24 revenue assumptionsFredrickson said the state legislature will increase the basic General Education formula by at least 2%.
“It would be great if we got 4%,” she said. “We’re also not going to get any additional funds from COVID-19 dollars. When the federal government distributed all the COVID dollars, which was billions of dollars for all the school districts, they put a deadline of when those funds will be spent and most of those deadlines don’t go up until 2024.”
Fredrickson also said revenue formulas based on enrollment will also be reduced for FY 2023-24.
What’s next?Fredrickson said the district is busy finalizing projections for the next school year.
“We are working on finalizing those enrollment projections. Once we finalize those then we can calculate our enrollment revenue,” Fredrickson said. “The governor has stated that he does not want to go into special session which means by the end of June we will have to have an approved budget. Again, it doesn’t always fit into school district planning because we don’t have control over that. We have to remain flexible and have a plan B and C in case whatever happens but we will keep monitoring that.
To watch the recording, visit https://www.youtube.com/@ISD719. To view the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/3Ka2Os1.