The Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools Board of Education has launched a search for a new superintendent of schools. The school board is seeking community input as a part of its search process.
Take a surveyThe board has hired educational leadership firm BWP & Associates to assist with the search. BWP & Associates created a brief survey to help form a superintendent leadership profile.
Community members can complete the survey by midnight, April 5. To take the survey, visit www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us. The survey is available to take in English and Spanish. Survey results will be shared with the board by the BWP consultants assisting with the search.
Focus GroupsIn addition, parents/guardians and residents have the option to meet virtually with representatives from BWP & Associates. Input gathered will help further develop the superintendent leadership profile.
These focus groups will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, March 29, from 7 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, March 30, from 9 to 10 a.m. Parents/guardians and residents interested in joining a virtual focus group must fill out a form indicating their interest by March 28.
The survey and focus group signup links can be found on the district’s website at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us
The new superintendent’s tenure will begin in July, following the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch, who has led the district for seven years.
To learn more about the search process and timeline, visit www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.