Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools' Director of Equity and Inclusion Sam Ouk has received the Best Presentation Award at the Minnesota English Learner Education Conference for his refugee simulation, “After the Killing Fields.”
Ouk’s seminar uses the power of simulation to provide a hands-on experience of what refugees have to endure in order to survive and start a new life in Minnesota. Participants analyze true stories of Cambodian Killing Field survivors and the families they have lost along the way.
Ouk, a Cambodian refugee who immigrated to Rochester at the age of 2, has also presented his seminar as a PLSAS Community Education class. Participants sit through a simulated concentration camp and learn whether or not they survive.
The simulation has now been accepted as a “Best of Affiliate” presentation for the 2023 TESOL International Convention and English Language Expo, which will be held March 21–24 in Portland, Oregon.