A team of five students from Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools recently competed and came in third place in the annual High Tech Kids Minnesota FIRST LEGO League Challenge State Championship held at the RiverCentre in St. Paul on Feb. 12.
The small team named the Shooting Stars, consists of team members Maraike Fortin, seventh-grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School, Annika Harvey, seventh-grader at Twin Oaks Middle School, and Dominik Fortin, Alek Kokotovich and George Harvey, all fifth-graders at SAGE Academy. The Shooting Stars were in the state’s top 66 out of 445 FLL Challenge robotics teams that competed in the championship and were only one of three teams in the state to qualify for nationals.
The Shooting Stars will be traveling to Long Beach, California, to compete in the Western Edge FLL Open from May 12-14.
Due to health reasons, Maraike Fortin, the most experienced member of the team, will miss the open but will be joining and supporting her team remotely.
According to FLL’s official website, FLL introduces science, technology, engineering, and math to children ages 4 to 16 through fun, exciting hands-on learning. Participants also gain real-world problem solving experience through a guided, global robotics program.
Building a better future
Shremattie Kokotovich, FLL Shooting Stars coach and mother to Alek Kokotovich, said her team had a lot of fun and came in third place with the The Champion’s Award, an award given to the team that embodies the FLL Challenge values of community, sportsmanship, outreach, and positive role modeling and is exceptional in each judged category.
“It was a wonderful experience. It was the first time they did it at the RiverCentere in St. Paul. It had previously been at a school, so that was different,” Kokotovich said. “For my kid, this is the first year he did it without the pandemic. It was his first real FLL experience. Last year it was done in waves and they didn’t have the full day type of experience like they did this year. It was a lot of fun.”
During the FLL Challenge competition, teams across the state built and programmed an autonomous LEGO robot that navigates multiple missions on a game field and competed in multiple robot matches striving to achieve the highest score. Teams also researched a real-world problem related to energy and shared their unique innovative solution with a panel of judges.
“This year’s project was to address the United Nation’s challenge to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all,” Kokotovich said. “The team decided to work on a project to bring energy to Haiti.”
Kokotovich said her team developed a solution to deliver energy to the people of Haiti who don’t have access to it.
“Our neighbor is from Haiti and the team interviewed her to see what the situation was like there, and then they reached out to Feed My Starving Children to see if they can have a contact directly in Haiti and they sent a list of questions to understand the situation,” Kokotovich said. “What they understood is the situation in Haiti has been so grim. Gangs have overtaken the ports of entry. Even places that previously had energy no longer have access. Some people have gone without energy for months on end.”
Kokotovich said the team’s solution to deliver energy to Haiti is to provide a modular lithium-ion battery pack that would help provide cost-efficient energy to Haitians in their home.
“Their goal is to send a kit that includes five modular lithium-ion battery packs, lithium-ion batteries, a solar panel and necessary accessories to set up the kit,” Kokotovich said. “They have a provisional patent for their design and it’s their innovation project.”
Kokotovich added that her nephew, Vivek Jawahir, a ninth-grader at Lakeville North High School, will be printing the battery packs using his 3D printer at home at a cost of $3 per battery pack.
In addition, Kokotovich said the team is taking their innovation project one step further beyond the tournament and will personally fund the costs of the modular lithium-ion battery packs to actually send to Haiti. She said Feed My Starving Children has offered to help them find partners to help them with the distribution of their kit to Haiti.
Benefits of STEM
Out of all the activities Kokotovich’s children are involved in, she said FLL is her favorite thing they do as well as herself for several reasons, including having the chance to recruit more girls in the field of STEM.
“We like to have a mixture of boys and girls on our team. That’s something that’s important to me,” Kokotovich said. “I’m a mother of boys and I’m a female in STEM. I actually won’t coach a team unless I have girls on my team. I want my boys to know that girls are just as capable as they are and to be able to respect women.”
Kokotovich, who is also a software engineer, said more children should get involved in STEM because it provides many valuable life skills.
“I love math and I love my job. I think the world revolves around math and science,” Kokotovich said. “The reason why I think kids should get involved in STEM is because it provides an insight into teamwork. The kids have to learn to work together and how to solve problems. It’s not just building Legos, they’re learning how to work in the real world.”
To donate to the Shooting Star’s “Help for Haiti” innovative project, visit their GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/3IZuei9. For more information on FLL, visit https://www.firstlegoleague.org/.