The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board approved its 2024-26 Achievement and Integration Plan 6-1 at its latest school board meeting on Monday, March 13. School board member Lisa Atkinson voted against it.
The Achievement and Integration grant provides school districts funding from the state to support various activities to reduce the achievement gap, increase equitable access to resources and promote activities that support the integration of its communities. To achieve these goals, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools works with surrounding school districts, including Jordan and Shakopee Public Schools, as well as the Shakopee Mdewanketon Sioux Community.
During the meeting, Sam Ouk, the district’s director of equity and inclusion, provided an overview of some adjustments to the budget based on feedback he received from school board members at the study session.
According to the FY 2024 Achievement and Integration budget expenditure summary, the proposed budget accounts for $635,000 for direct services to students, $90,000 for professional development and $75,000 for administrative costs, which totals a proposed revenue of $800,000.
Amy Bullyan, school board member, said she was divided on how to vote because she questioned if events such as the Caring and Committed Conversations, which is a part of the district’s goals to elevate student’s voices, actually made students achieve more academically.
“I find myself feeling heavy regarding my vote. The things that I am absolutely for are the support for our students,” Bullyan said. “The Caring and Committed conversation event I attended with the elementary students recently was put on really well. It’s not to say that I’m not in support of the support staff and not to say that I’m in disagreement with some of the work done, I think that given the plan, I want to see how this will increase academic achievement.”
Atkinson, who voted against the plan, expressed a similar sentiment and said she would like to see higher graduation rates for all students.
“While I agree that it’s important for students to have strong global awareness of different cultures, I believe it’s even more important for our students to graduate with the tools necessary to compete in a global market,” Atkinson said. “My concern is that our graduation rate at the Bridges Area Learning Center is only 45% and at the high school in 2022, only 45% of our students were proficient in math, 62% in reading and 44% in science. I would like to see more focus on this plan focused on academic achievement.”
Atkinson also went on to say that she wanted to see the state funds focus more on academic areas that other districts have implemented.
“A couple of those ideas are independent reading level assessments, college and career readiness, comprehensive district wide math instruction and support and comprehensive district wide reading instruction and support,” Atkinson said. “This is where I would like to see some of this money focused on towards academic achievement.”
Enrique Velazquez, school board member, said he fully supports the plan and said it’s an important investment in the district’s students.
“Granted, we have not seen all the results yet, but we also haven’t necessarily invested in this area,” Velazquez said. “We have a plan that’s going to get us on that trajectory and it’s a sound investment that will also help us establish a benchmark so that we can continue to grow.”
For more details about the 2024-26 Achievement and Integration Plan, visit https://www.plsas.org/about-us/equity/achievement-and-integration.