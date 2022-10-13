Dr. Michael Thomas, the new superintendent of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, recently held a “listening and learning” event on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Club Prior in Prior Lake, to get to know community members, listen to their ideas and learn what’s important to district residents.The event was part of a district tour that Thomas embarked on this month and will conclude on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake. That event is scheduled to take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m.During the event, several residents asked Thomas questions ranging from the dangers of drugs, cyberbullying on social media, cell phone usage during school, enrollment, class sizes and the SAGE Academy, the district’s advanced education program for gifted students.Thomas said he felt the conversations were very enlightening and said he will take all the feedback he received to district leaders.”I think the discussions went really well. It was an opportunity for all of our community voices to be heard and to really bring a perspective to what’s really best for our students,” Thomas said. “As superintendent, this is part of my education to really bring positive change.”
Hot topic One of the biggest topics of the event was the district’s School for the Advancement of Gifted Education (SAGE) Academy at WestWood Elementary, a full-time program for gifted students in grades 3-5. According to the district, SAGE is designed to challenge, support and inspire learners through rigorous curriculum that emphasizes critical and abstract thinking and logical reasoning skills, curiosity and self-direction.Several parents brought up concerns regarding the gifted program, saying the program has changed drastically because of teacher shortages, classroom sizes and the overall curriculum.”I’m clearly hearing from many of you that the program has changed over the years and I get that,” Thomas told parents. “I don’t have the rationale as to why some of those changes took place because it preceded me, but what I can say as superintendent, I’m committed to supporting the continuing the education of learners. We have to find more ways that are meeting those needs.”Dr. Dan Edwards, director of teaching and learning, who was in attendance of the conversation, said as part of an audit review, the district will be looking into other school district’s gifted learning programs to see what can be enhanced.In addition, Thomas said the district will be transparent once it has findings of the review. He reminded community members that all programs, not just SAGE, goes under a cycle of review every few years.
A better sense Thomas said the purpose of the tour was to bring truth, trust and transparency to the community.”I think overall, as expected, I’m going to bring truth to the conversations. Some of our data is really positive and some of our data shows opportunities for growth,” said Thomas. “I want to be able to put all that on the table so that our community understands. In the spirit of transparency, this is what we can do together as a community.”Thomas also said he hopes residents got a better sense of who he is as a leader and person.”I’m their neighbor, I live here,” said Thomas. “I hope they understand the urgency of what needs to happen in our schools and we as school leaders and staff, we can’t do that alone. It truly takes a village as they say to make sure our kids get everything that they need.”For Thomas, he believes the biggest takeaway from the latest event is that the community deeply cares about its schools.”I believe I just heard from a lot of partners in this process,” he said. “I’m a believer in the outcomes are where we’re supposed to be and the conversations we had today was exactly the conversations we were supposed to have.”Earlier in September, Thomas also presented a State of the District event designed to keep all stakeholders in-the-know on the latest happenings in the school district. To view the full presentation, visit www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us.