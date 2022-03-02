The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board held a study session Monday, Feb. 28, and discussed the search for a superintendent after Dr. Teri Staloch submitted her official letter of resignation.
In comments to the board, Stalock said: "I want to thank you all for your leadership and support to me you have provided over the years especially over the last few years. I'm grateful for the way you've engaged, challenged and guided some very difficult decision making where there have been no easy answers."
Staloch announced her resignation Feb. 22 and has accepted a new position in the private sector. She has worked in public education for 33 years and has been serving the role of superintendent for PLSAS since July 2015.
"I'm able to step away right now from some very important work because of the leadership we have in place," Staloch said.
School board members thanked Staloch for her service to PLSAS and wished her luck on her new endeavor.
"I just want to say thank you. There are two words that come to mind when working with you over the last year and they are high energy and positivity," said Amy Crosby, PLSAS school board member. "I hope that remains in our district and I think it will because I think we have great leaders in place."
Julie Bernick, another school board member, also thanked Staloch for her leadership.
"Thank you for the last year for letting me be a part of the table with you and for constantly reminding me of your mission statement to educate all learners," Bernick said. "I know that you repeat it and it's just a part of your day-to-day walk, and I think that's something I'll always carry with me, that it's my job to educate all learners."
Michael Nelson, the chair of the School Board, expressed her sentiments to Staloch and said she had mixed emotions about her resigning but was confident the board would find a qualified replacement.
"Your resignation is a loss on a personal and a professional level but I am very happy for you," Nelson said. "After serving over 30 years you have an opportunity to grow in new ways to test out the waters in the private sector and I am really happy to see where that new adventure takes you."
Nelson went on to say that in today's education climate during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is hard being a superintendent as well as a school board member.
"Your leadership has helped us navigate in these unprecedented times in education," said Nelson. "I was honestly very hopeful that we would be able to have you for the rest of your contract for two more years. I looked forward to what we could've done in that time."
After the board accepted Staloch's resignation 6-0, Nelson laid out the process for hiring a new superintendent.
"Hiring a superintendent is one of the most important responsibilities of the school board," Nelson said, adding that the board could search for an interim superintendent, name an internal candidate to serve as an interim superintendent or search for a permanent replacement.
During the discussion, the school board decided that it would look into hiring a firm to search for a new superintendent, including candidates from a national pool.