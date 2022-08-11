The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board approved its 2022-23 budget calendar at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 8.
Tammy Fredrickson, the newly hired executive director of business services for PLSAS, provided board members with the calendar and proposed timeline for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Fredrickson said she anticipated the board getting a five-year forecast, once enrollment figures come in, from new Superintendent Michael Thomas. “Once we have a five-year forecast, we can look at a 2023-24 budget process and see where we’re headed and see where Legislature sets their new agenda.”
In an ongoing effort to be transparent with stakeholders, Frederickson said she will be sharing her reports with school board members and the community to help them understand how their tax dollars are being invested and how school finance works in the district.
“I would love to get this on our website so everybody is aware of how detailed and complicated it is to put together a budget,” she said. “It’s not just looking at one year; it’s looking at forecasting.”
One of the new things Fredrickson added to the budget calendar is town hall meetings that the community can attend to discuss all of the latest budget updates.
“These meetings will include what we’re thinking and what our five-year forecast looks like, what our enrollment is looking like as we start the school year and we’ll have our audit by then, so we’ll know where we’ve been sitting for the last year and hopefully for this year,” she said.
Fredrickson added that the district expects to see more kindergarteners enrolled in PLSAS. “But we’re closing last year about 100 kids down from what we originally projected, so, hopefully, we can make that up as we move forward,” she said.
To view the latest 2022-23 budget calendar and timeline for FY 2023-24 visit www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/