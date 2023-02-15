The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board unanimously approved a policy regarding bullying at its latest meeting on Monday, Feb. 13.
The purpose of the policy — 506. 1: Bullying Prohibition — is to assist the school district in its goal of preventing and responding to acts of bullying, intimidation, violence, retaliation and other similar disruptive behavior.
“We pulled out 506.1 (policy) first in light of legislative changes, also for bullying, and the majority of the changes ended up in the discipline policy because this read almost the same as the statute,” said Mary Frantz, school board member.
The policy applies not only to students who directly engage in an act of bullying but also students who, by their indirect behavior, condone or support another student’s act of bullying. The policy also applies to an act of cyber bullying, regardless of whether such act is committed on or off school district property and/or with or without the use of school district resources, according to the policy.
The policy was made consistent with Minnesota Statutes Section 121A.031, as amended.
Last month, the Minnesota House Education Policy Committee heard the Beyond Bullying Bill, which was introduced in February 2022 and authored by Rep. Jess Hanson, DFL-Burnsville, who represents Savage and portions of Burnsville, addresses a slew of racist bullying happening in Minnesota’s schools.
According to a press release from the state House of Representatives, Hanson stated that legislation was much needed due to students across the states speaking out on racism in school.
Over the past two years, there have been several reported incidents of BIPOC students being targeted in the PLSAS district, including one that occurred in fall of 2021 in which a racist video targeting a Black student circulated on social media.
The legislation would require Minnesota school boards to adopt written policies to address “malicious and sadistic conduct” involving race, religion, sexual harassment, sexual orientation and sexual exploitation.
“This legislation is much needed in our communities to ensure students are safe, respected and valued,” Hanson said. “These are not one-off isolated incidents. Students from all across Minnesota have told us about the racist, Islamophobic, sexist, classist, anti-Semitic, homophobic and transphobic incidents happening in our schools. We must ensure our schools are safe learning environments for every Minnesotan, no matter their race, religion, sexuality, gender or disability.”
The committee laid the bill over for future consideration, according to the press release.