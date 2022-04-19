At a special meeting April 18, the Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board approved a slate of four candidates to be interviewed for the position of superintendent of PLSAS. The candidates are:
- Efe Agbamu, assistant superintendent, St. Paul Public Schools
- Ben Barton, superintendent, Princeton Public Schools
- Michael Thomas, superintendent, Colorado Springs District 11
- Steven Troen, director of Teaching and Learning, Rosemount Apple Valley Eagan School District
The finalists were selected from a pool of 21 applicants based on criteria established by the school board, along with feedback from the community.
The board’s first-round interviews with the candidates are open to the public and will take place April 25 and April 27 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the District Services Center, 4540 Tower Street SE.
Both meetings will be recorded and posted at www.priorlake-savage.k12.mn.us/about-us/school-board/watch.