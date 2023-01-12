The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board swore in newly-elected school board members and declared the week of Jan. 9-13 as School Safety and Security Staff Appreciation Week at Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools at its first meeting of the year on Jan. 9.
Reelected school board member Enrique Velazquez and newly-elected board members Lisa Atkinson, Amy Bullyan and Jessica Olstad took the oath of office and began their four-year terms on Monday.
“I just want to say congratulations to officially being seated to our new board members as we go on this fun journey together and bring new perspectives onto the conversation and doing what’s best for our kids,” said Michael Thomas, superintendent of PLSAS.
The board also recognized the week of Jan. 9-13 as School Safety and Security Staff Appreciation Week in the district in a proclamation read by board member Mary Frantz.
“Our school safety and security staff ensure the safety of of our more than 8,700 PLSAS students and more than 1,300 employees,” Frantz read. “This week we celebrate our thanks and gratitude for these essential staff.
According to the district, school safety and security staff includes two school resource officers from Savage and Prior Lake Police Departments, campus and lunchroom supervisors, a district emergency planning response coordinator and school building crisis response teams.
“School safety is the one thing we talk about a lot. As a parent, when we send our children to school, they need to be safe,” Thomas said. “Given what’s happening in the world we know that’s a top priority for all of us here in PLSAS. I want to thank the board for recently approving the hiring of our safety director as well. Safety is something that cannot be compromised.”