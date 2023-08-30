Three schools in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District could lose their on-site police officers because of recently passed legislation that places certain restrictions on the use of force.
Savage and Prior Lake city officials said they are recommending that their respective city councils end city contracts for the school resource officers, known as SROs.
Currently, an SRO works at Prior Lake High School and an SRO works at Twin Oaks and Hidden Oaks middle schools, which are located near each other and share resources.
“We think that this will be the least amount of liability for our police officers,” Savage City Administrator Brad Larson said.
At issue is Language in an education bill limits the type of force that can be used by employees or “agents” of a school district.
The bill says employees or agents can’t use prone restraints on students or “inflict any form of physical holding that restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to breathe; restricts or impairs a pupil’s ability to communicate distress; places pressure or weight on a pupil’s head, throat, neck, chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back or abdomen; or results in straddling a pupil’s torso.”
Larson said an SRO would be classified as an "agent" and therefore subject to the legislation. “That's where we see the issue and we think it's, it puts our officers in a bad position,” he said.
The legislation does allow for the use of reasonable force “to restrain a student to prevent bodily harm or death to the student or another.”
Larson said officer Jackie Kelch is a “fantastic SRO” at the high school and said the department’s officers know when force is appropriate, but he said there is “whole world of gray, before the situation escalates to an intimate threat.”
In lieu of an SRO, Larson said the police department would do regular patrols at the high school and someone would be assigned to investigate issues as warranted at the school.
The middle schools' SRO is provided by the Prior Lake Police Department.
In a prepared statement, district spokesperson Kristi Mussman said “Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools is actively working with both Prior Lake and Savage law enforcement as we navigate the recent changes in state law.”
She added: “Our district's partnerships with both cities remain strong and we will continue to work collaboratively to provide safety and security for students and staff for the coming school year.”
The city of Prior Lake will be recommending an end to the contract, said Jeffrey DeMars a spokesperson for the city. He said a council vote is expected on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Under the agreement, the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools District reimburses Savage more than $50,000 for the high school SRO position. Larson said how the funds will be made up will need to be reviewed.
In Prior Lake, the budgeted amount this year is $67,350, which is part of the city’s 2023 budget.
Larson said the Savage Police Department would continue to have a relationship with the school district because "a lot of times that SRO position is the first interaction they have with police officers.”
He said the city would likely take another look at the situation at the end of the school year.