On Jan. 16, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the community will come together at Prior Lake High School to show unity, promote equity and embrace our differences during the second annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast.
During the event, students will recite Dr. King’s "I Have a Dream" speech. Guests will also hear keynote speaker, Jurgis Didžiulis, an internationally renowned musician and humanitarian who combines music performance and motivational speaking on the topics of diversity and unity highlighting the messages of Dr. King in his talk titled, "We all Speak Human."
Community members are also invited to participate in a variety of service projects that will take place following the program. Service projects will be both on- and off-site. On-site projects will begin at 10 a.m., immediately after the program. Participants of all ages are welcome and can stay as long as they are able. Off-site project times vary.
Partners for the event are Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools, Prior Lake and Savage Rotary clubs, Prior Lake-Savage Lions, Prior Lake Optimist Club, Interfaith Community, Laker Education Foundation and the municipal governments of Credit River, Prior Lake, Savage, and Spring Lake Township.