A city plan for updating Lakefront Park is underway and is set to be completed sometime this summer, according to city officials.
An updated concept for the park, available for public review on the city's website, includes feedback received during the first phase of engagement held in the late summer and fall of 2021. The second phase of engagement for the plan features an interactive map and survey questions.
Planning for the Lakefront Park began in September with a community engagement process that generated 1,104 survey responses at community events. The second phase, which seeks feedback on a draft concept, is open through May 9, with a public open house scheduled for May 25 at Lakefront Park, according to the city.
Lakefront Park sits between Prior Lake’s downtown business district and the shores of Lower Prior Lake. The park consists of 126 acres and provides lakefront access.
The current site serves several purposes, such as recreation at the skate park, tennis courts and basketball courts; opportunities to hike trails and overlooks; and access to the lakefront.
According to the city, the park has not undergone any major improvements since the mid-1990s. The planning process includes a concept for future investments and a list of priority projects for the next 5 to 10 years.
Some of the new proposed features to the park include:
- Lakefront amphitheater
- Boardwalk between Watzl's and proposed amphitheater
- Overlooks
- Handicap parking near the lakefront
- New road with drop off near beach
- Enhanced beach amenities (restroom building, beach canopies, picnic tables, fire pit, fishing pier)
- Tennis courts
- Covered shelters
- New playground
- Splash park
To view the Lakefront Park Master Plan and leave feedback, visit PriorLakeMN.gov/Lakefront.