The City of Prior Lake recently announced that it will consider internal candidates as it seeks a replacement for Chief Steve Frazer, who is retiring.
"We have great officers and leaders within our current police department and to give them an opportunity to build upon all of the good work Chief Steve Frazer has started is important for us to consider,” City Manager Jason Wedel said in a press release.
"Internal candidates will go through the same interviewing process and rigor as an external candidate," Wedel said. "Including several rounds of interviews with members of the community at the local and county level, as well as with our partner organizations such as the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community."
City leaders expect to wrap up the interview process in mid-September and hire a new chief sometime in November. This will give the new chief time to job shadow Frazer before his retirement.
Under Frazer’s leadership, the Prior Lake Police Department implemented a personnel plan that brought the department to full staffing and improved morale, city officials said. Frazer has been instrumental in providing officers with not only the tools to accomplish the job, but the tact that is needed as well, the said. He plans to retire at the end of the year.
Prior to his work in Prior Lake, Frazer had more than three decades of law enforcement experience, serving in Roseville, St. Paul and Ramsey County.