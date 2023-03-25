Most people think of jigsaw puzzles as a fun hobby to pass the time, but for speed puzzlers like Dawne Rasmusson, of Prior Lake, it’s a full on adrenaline rush to complete it in the fastest time.
Rasmusson, 37, is an accountant for a real estate agency by day, but a jigsaw puzzle aficionado in her downtime. She said she started the interesting craze during the pandemic.
“I didn’t realize speed puzzling was a thing, either, until COVID,” she said. “I’ve always done puzzles with my mom and my grandma and other family members, and they’ve always told me that I’m really fast.”
Rasmusson said her love for puzzles triggered her to search for possible speed puzzle groups or competitions so she could take her passion to the next level.
“I came across the activity by a page on Facebook,” she said. “I did a competition at that point and it was all virtual. After that I took off with it.”
She said she eventually entered monthly virtual competitions and started winning some, later entering the USA Jigsaw Nationals in San Diego.
“We do anywhere from 500 to 1,000 pieces, those are the standards of the competitions,” Rasmusson said. “I ended up going to San Diego, California, in the fall for the national competition. I did a teams competition of four people. We had to do a two 1,000-piece puzzles and a 1,500-piece puzzle, back to back.”
She also said participants had five and a half hours to complete all three puzzles. Her team took home second place.
“We won puzzles and got trophies and medals,” Rasmusson said. “For first place, the competition paid the winner’s entry fee into the world competition.”
Rasmusson added that she competes in other puzzle competitions throughout the state.
“I’ve done the Winter Carnival Puzzle Contest in St. Paul, which is the largest puzzle competition in the U.S. (and) was a lot of fun,” she said. “Last year, was my first time competing with any of my teammates and we took second in that competition. This year we put together a team of all Minnesota people that I’ve met through speedpuzzling.com and we ended up taking first.”
2023 World Jigsaw Puzzle ChampionshipThis fall, Rasmusson and her puzzle partner, Andrea Kyle of St. Paul, will be traveling overseas to Spain to compete in the 2023 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship.
The World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship will consist of three categories: individual, pairs and teams.
According to the World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship’s website, the prizes are: up to $1,000 for first place in any category, about $465 for second place and $230 for third place. All other winners up to 10th place will receive a Ravensburger puzzle.
The first three classified in each category will also receive a trophy.
The 2023 World Jigsaw Puzzle Championship will be held at Millennium Dome in Valladolid, Spain, on Sept. 20-24.
For more information, visit https://www.worldjigsawpuzzle.org/ and www.speedpuzzling.com.