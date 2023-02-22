The Prior Lake-Spring Lake Watershed District, with the help of commercial netters, recently caught about 10,000 to 15,000 pounds of common carp conducted during an under ice carp seine in Spring Lake on Thursday, Feb. 16. Similar netting will happen on Upper Prior Lake over the next couple weeks.
During the seine, netters and district staff returned many native healthy pike, walleye and bass to the lake.
According to the watershed district, Spring Lake and Upper Prior Lake were listed on Minnesota’s list of impaired waters in 2002. The district developed an Integrated Pest Management Plan in 2017 to reduce the common carp population in the district’s priority lakes.
Jeff Anderson, water resources coordinator for the district, said there’s a few lakes in the district that have an over abundant amount of common carp which cause negative water impact on the lakes.
“Part of the watershed’s goal is to improve water quality and carp has been identified as causing negative impact,” Anderson said. “They root up the bottom and resuspend sediment and that can create algae growth in the summer.”
Anderson also said the common carp is an invasive species and the district has been working to manage them since 2011.
“Progress has been steady on both Spring and Upper Prior lakes with a goal to reduce common carp populations to below the ecological threshold where they are not considered be a significant impact to water quality,” Anderson said.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, common carp are one of the most damaging aquatic invasive species due to their wide distribution and severe impacts in shallow lakes and wetlands. Their feeding disrupts shallowly rooted plants, muddying the water and releasing phosphorus that increases algae abundance. Native aquatic plants diminish, along with water fowl and fish who depend upon them.
Anderson said to track the carp, the district places radio tracking tags on a few of the carp so it can track them throughout the year. He said tracking the locations of the tagged fish allow the tagged carp to act as unwitting spies helping them to find where other carp might also be.
“When the district track these carp and enough of them group up we can assume that there’s a large aggregation and and we’ll contract commercial netters to come out and deploy a really long seine net,” said Anderson.
What is a carp seine?Anderson said to conduct a carp seine, fisherman must first start out by cutting a large hole in the ice where a large net is then dropped in.
Two smaller holes are then drilled along side the initial larger hole and the net is then pushed through the holes with a stick. The top of the net has floaters and the bottom of the nets have weights. The process is then repeated until fishermen get close to the shoreline and the net is wrapped around making a wall where the fish are then pulled out of the hole.
“They start off in deeper water and they stretch the net beneath the ice. Then they’ll pull the net around where we have the carp tagged with the radio antennas and then pull them out,” Anderson said. “The net that they use has a really long stretch so it will catch mostly everything. In that process, game fish will tend to come out of the hole first and they get put right back in the lake.”
According to the watershed district, many factors must be aligned before a carp seine will be pursued in order to maximize the success of the seine. Factors required for a successful winter seine include proper ice thickness, large grouping of carp in a location suitable for seine nets, appropriate outside temperatures, commercial fishermen available and willing to conduct the seine and demand in commercial market for carp.
What happens to the carp?Anderson said there are typically two markets where the fishermen take the carp. One is to a market on the east coast, mainly New York, where the smaller carp are in-demand for tasty dishes, and the other is to commercial game ponds down south in the Carolinas where the large carp that are fun to catch are in-demand.
“In Minnesota, these commercial netters have certain rights to those fish. They’re licensed and they have areas by the (Department of Natural Resources),” Anderson said. “Those commercial netters will put them on a live haul truck and they’ll go out alive and get shipped out likely out on the east coast, maybe New York, and they’ll be sold for consumption.”
Anderson said carp seining will continue throughout the year to effectively manage the common carp population within the basin.
“I would like it to happen as much as possible,” he said. “The watershed district worked hard with our levy tax dollars to improve our lake health and we’ll continue to be out there removing carp to help native fish in our lakes.”
According to the watershed district, winter seines removed 3.75 tons of carp from Spring Lake and 2.5 tons from Upper Prior Lake in 2021. Also in 2021, springtime electrofishing and summer box netting efforts removed 4.3 tons of carp from Upper Prior Lake, and 0.7 tons (1,400 pounds) from Spring Lake.
The district is working to implement a pest management plan for the carp with WSB & Associates, and funding is partially provided by federal and state grants.
For more information on carp seining, visit https://www.plslwd.org/