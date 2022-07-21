High school students, including five from Prior Lake High School, presented food security research findings at the Minnesota Youth Institute at the University of Minnesota.
The May 16 event was run by the University’s College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences and the World Food Prize Foundation.
Anfac Aden, Ansal Guled, Mahika Kandula, Anita Lam and Asad Abdi from Prior Lake High School were among 73 students from 24 schools who participated in the event, according to a release from the University of Minnesota’s College of Food, Agriculture and Natural Resource Sciences. They engaged with leaders in science, policy and industry to discuss the world’s most pressing challenges in hunger, poverty and equity.
In order to participate, students wrote a research paper on a global challenge affecting food security, the release said. They provided recommendations on how to address the issue and better the lives of a typical family in a country they do not reside in.
This year, students did research on 45 countries and 21 topics. They attended a half-day event on campus, discussing and interacting on topics ranging from soil health to biofuels. They presented their solutions in roundtables, allowing them to reflect on their role in addressing challenges related to agriculture, policy, science, public health and hunger relief efforts abroad.
The Minnesota Youth Institute is a program of the World Food Prize Foundation. The World Food Prize was created in 1986 by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Norman Borlaug, the University of Minnesota alumni credited with saving more than one billion lives.
According to the release, the students, for their participation, are recognized as Borlaug Scholars and are eligible for scholarships and other professional opportunities, including Wallace-Carver Fellowships at the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Borlaug-Ruan International Internship. A selected cohort will also advance to the Global Youth Institute, where more than 200 students and hundreds of leaders worldwide gather to advance food security and human development.
Of the students who complete the Global Youth Institute, about 92 percent go on to pursue college degrees in agriculture and science and 77 percent choose careers in agriculture, STEM and other fields critical to the fight against hunger, according to the release.