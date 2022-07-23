Bryce Rauner, 17, of Prior Lake has been on the fast track his whole life.
The senior-to-be at Prior Lake High School recently qualified for the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship — known as the largest amateur motocross event in the world — which will take place Aug. 1-6 at Tennessee’s famed Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.
The Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Championship, which is held annually, is the final stop for amateurs before they join the professional ranks.
Bob Rauner, Bryce’s father, said Bryce has been a daredevil since the age of 5 — and hasn’t stopped since.
“We’ve been doing motocross as a family for probably about close to 12 years now,” Bob Rauner said. “Myself and Bryce’s sister raced for a quite a while, too.”
Rauner said Bryce qualified in the 125 C, junior division. He said Bryce mostly has done the majority of his racing at a track called Spring Creek MX Park in Millvillle, Minnesota.
“Bryce pretty much rides throughout the state. There’s numerous tracks throughout the state. He also rides in the Minnesota AMA District 23, which is part of the Amateur Riders Motorcycle Association,” Rauner said. “But Bryce does his majority of his racing at Spring Creek MX Park down in Millville. He does most of his racing down there.”
Bryce said he was stoked when he found out he had qualified for the Loretta Lynn Amateur Championship. He said it was something he was working on for many years and was a dream come true.
“I was very excited with all the hard work that paid off. It felt like it was a huge accomplishment,” he said.
Bob Rauner said it was certainly quite an accomplishment. He said thousands of motocross riders try out for the event, but only a select few are chosen. He also said that to qualify for the Loretta Lynn Amateur Championship, riders have to compete in a regional qualifier at Mt. Carroll in Illinois.
“It’s a huge accomplishment to make it to Loretta Lynn’s. In the motocross community, it’s everything. The Loretta Lynn Championship is the biggest national amateur race in the country and is the only national race where you have to qualify to compete in it,” Bob Rauner said. “I think for all the classes this year, they had 29,000 people try to qualify for it, and I think 1,100 made it. So, it’s the top 4 percent in the country. It’s kind of a big deal.”
Bryce thanked his family for its support and all his sponsors for making his dream a reality.