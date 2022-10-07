Oliver and Opal, a very good boy and girl, recently made the national Points of Light Inspiration Honor Roll for their service as therapy dogs, along with their human partner, Norm Prusinski of Prior Lake.
The recognition was part of the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration.
A few years ago, Prusinski and Oliver were also honored with the President George H.W. Bush Daily Point of Light Award for the hospice volunteering they did for the Presbyterian Homes Optage Hospice Program.
Prusinski has been volunteering at hospice centers, nursing homes and schools for the past 12 years with Oliver, a Cairn Terrier (a breed made popular by Toto from the “The Wizard of Oz”), and for three years with Opal, a miniature Dachshund.
The trio spend most of their time volunteering at two Norbella Assisted Living facilities in Prior Lake and Savage and various hospice centers and with patients in memory care. They also volunteer for a special education program with Eastern Carver County Schools for young adults with autism and also help young children become better readers at local libraries.
“Oliver started his therapy dog career in 2012 when we became the first therapy dog team for Optage Hospice of Presbyterian Homes,” Prusinski said. “Opal joined us in 2020, when she became a therapy dog with us, serving hospice patients. The three of us are a registered therapy dog team with Therapy Dogs International.”
Spreading love and joy
Prusinski said that while on duty, Oliver and Opal provide compassion, comfort and unconditional love to people who are in their last stages of life.
“In 2013, Oliver and I had been visiting with a woman named Marian for a year. Her family had asked if I could leave work to visit her since she loved Oliver and they thought the end would be soon,” he said. “Her daughter asked if I would put Oliver next to her mom so maybe her mom would feel his presence. I put Oliver next to Marian right at her side and instantly he jumped at me like he had been put into a hot pan. This was his first time with a hospice patient dying. Oliver knew something was happening with Marian.”
Prusinski said that as Marian’s family members were speaking to funeral directors, he and Oliver stayed behind with Marian at her bedside.
“I sat by Marian’s bed, telling her how much we loved her, enjoyed our visits and especially all our cribbage games,” Prusinski said. “Almost imperceptibly, I thought I had seen Marian’s fingers move ever so slightly back and forth. I sat watching for couple of minutes and her movement increased to the point she was petting Oliver. I called Marian’s children into the room and her finger movement got stronger. The end of the story is Marian woke up and lived another year.”
Prusinski said he has countless stories of his two, four-legged miracle workers providing love, kindness and empathy to those that need it most.
Aside from being a great source of comfort for the elderly and terminally ill, Oliver and Opal also use their skills to help young children become better readers. Prusinski, along with Oliver and Opal, are part of the Reading Education Assistance Dogs (R.E.A.D.) program that improves children’s reading and communication skills. R.E.A.D. dogs are registered therapy animals who volunteer with their handler as a team by going to schools, libraries and many other settings as reading companions for children.
“Kids learn to read more proficiently and comprehend when they read aloud. But if you have a child who’s a poor reader to begin with for whatever reason, it makes it a lot more difficult,” Prusinski said. “Imagine being in the fourth or fifth-grade and you’re reading in front of your classmates and making mistakes, what do kids do? They start to tease. That’s when I come in with the two dogs and say it’s ok if you make mistakes because all my dogs want to do is love you. They’re not going to laugh or call you names.”
After children start to read out loud for a few minutes, Prusinski said, they start to realize they have more confidence because the dogs listen attentively, don’t judge, laugh or criticize and are not intimidating.
Angels in disguise
Prusinski also said not only are dogs man’s best friend, they are truly angels in disguise.
Oliver and Opal continue to volunteer with Prusinski as a therapy dog team with Norbella Senior Living and Memory Care in Prior Lake and Savage. “I’m just the guy who gets to hold their leashes and lead them on this beautiful journey of love and service,” he said.