Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs has proclaimed Tuesday, June 28, as Dave Carlson and John Conant Day in Prior Lake.
Carlson and Conant are retiring after 37 years of owning and operating the popular T.J. Hooligan's restaurant in Prior Lake.
According to the proclamation, announced June 20 at a city council meeting, Tim and Janine Millette opened T.J. Hooligans in 1983. Carlson and Conant acquired it in August of 1985.
Carlson and Conant were cited for their charitable and sport fundraising work and for supporting people suffering from substance abuse.
During the proclamation ceremony, Carlson thanked the council for supporting street dances, car shows and other functions over the years. "It was nice to have a council approve all these promos," he said. "We just want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts, especially though the pandemic, you had our back."
Conant added that the two have been successful business owners because of the community of Prior Lake.
"There was a reason why Dave and I selected Prior Lake. It's because people like you dating from today to the past," he said. "That's why we were so successful, because of Prior Lake."