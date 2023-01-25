The Prior Lake Hometown Hero/Military Banner Program returns this year to honor and recognize individuals who made the choice to serve in the United States Armed Forces.
The Military Banner Program was established in 2020 by Mark Kes, a Prior Lake resident, who wanted to honor his son, Jaden Kes, a U.S. Navy active duty veteran, in some way in the community. Kes’ vision came true thanks to the help of Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 and the City of Prior Lake.
The banners will be displayed on light poles from Memorial Day through Veterans Day on Main Ave. SE from Pleasant Street to 160th Street.
Kes said this year’s theme will be honoring World War I, World War II and Korean War veterans and everyone who served in conflict and those who served in support of the conflicts.
“We are now on our fourth year and have already honored 78 hometown heroes in three years,” Kes said. “The program was created for us to honor those who choose to serve for us. Freedom comes with a price and we must never forget those who have sacrificed for our behalf.”
In 2019, Prior Lake was declared a Purple Heart City which expresses gratitude to the men and women of a community who were either wounded or killed in combat defending the freedoms enjoyed by all Americans. Scott County is home to at least 88 medal recipients, according to the city.
“Being a Purple Heart City means the that city of Prior Lake created a proclamation to publicly share that they support and honor our veterans, Kes said. “We now have designated parking in places in public lots for those awarded the Purple Heart. The Purple Heart Award is the Presidential Award given to those wounded or killed in combat.”
Two veterans who will be remembered this year are Jonathan Schulze and Leland Thompson.
Schulze, 20, was a U.S. Marine Corps. combat wounded veteran for the Iraqi Theater. He was the recipient of two Purple Hearts and left behind two young children, according to the Prior Lake VFW. He died Jan. 16, 2007.
Thompson, 32, was a U.S. Army veteran who died on Nov. 14, 2018.
“Prior Lake lost two veterans who came home from the War on Terror, but could not overcome the battle,” Kes said. “Jonathan Schulze and Leland Thompson will never be forgotten.”
Kes also said the Hometown Heroes Program wouldn’t be possible without the help of its many volunteers sharing their time and coordinating efforts.
“We can never forget the stories and memories that we need to pass down to the next generations,” he said. “This is a feel good program for everyone, brings back memories and creates tears for everyone involved.”
According to the Prior Lake VFW, the extended deadline for the year 2023 submissions is Feb. 28. Space is limited to the first 40 applicants. All donations will be used to create banners for heroes or families unable to do so on their own.
For more information visit https://vfwpost6208.com/military-banner-program/ or email PLMilitaryBanners@gmail.com.