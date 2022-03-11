Iris Johnson, a Prior Lake resident, celebrated her 100th birthday on Valentine’s Day. Johnson celebrated her centennial with her family and closest friends during a surprise party on Friday, Feb. 18, at McKenna Crossing — a Presbyterian senior living community located in Prior Lake.
Johnson — who hails from Barnum, Minnesota — grew up near Mahtowa and was born on Feb. 14, 1922.
Johnson said faith is the key to a long life and gives credit to God for her many years on Earth.
“My churches I would say are a big part of why I have lived so long,” said Johnson. “I will add this, my daughter was talking to her sister-in-law and she knows a lady who is running a tavern at 111. So, I’m not sure what God favors. I would think it would be church, but then who knows? I think he has a favored spot for everybody.”
Johnson recounted her life and said she worked for her husband, Nestor “Popeye” Johnson, right after she graduated from high school. The two were married for 67 years. Popeye tragically passed away Feb. 17, 2007, he was 87 years old.
In 1959, Popeye founded The Mahtowa Gas Company and operated the business for 30 years, with help from Iris, serving over 3,000 customers.
“My husband was called ‘Popeye’ all his life. He loved baseball. Every Sunday the communities all around all had their own team and at the time my husband was only a ninth-grader,” said Johnson. “Most of the players were men but he wanted to play with them. One Sunday, this was before my time, they were short and he said he would play with them. He won the game for them and somebody yelled, ‘Atta boy, Popeye!,’ and it stuck with him all his life.”
Iris and Popeye have six children. The couple have 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Iris said she has many hobbies she still does to this day. One of her many talents includes playing the organ, sewing and baking.
“I have sewn all my life since I was a third or fourth-grader and I bake by the quantities and I love music,” said Johnson. I have my own organ and when I get fed up with one hobby, I go play the organ. I like my own music. I think my chaplain puts up with me but we work together.”
Johnson said she sews Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls out of love. She said she has sewn hundreds throughout her life and has given them away to many children, including her own children and grandchildren.
“I make them so they can be dragged around by their hair by little girls and boys,” said Johnson. “All my grandchildren have one. The girls have Annie and the boys have Andy.”
Phyllis Tan, a friend of Iris, said Iris is a one-of-a-kind woman.
“I’ve known her (Iris) many years. She does so much, it’s just unbelievable,” said Tan. “She’s always giving things away and makes dolls and quilts. She plays the piano by ear, she can play anything. She’s a very optimistic person, she’s never negative and always concerned about everybody. She’s just a special woman, she’s my hero.”
On Friday, Feb. 18, Iris’ family and friends threw her a surprise birthday party at McKenna Crossing.
“That absolutely floored me. My son brought a bunch of photos and one was quite blurry and he said, ‘We’ll toss that,’ and I said, ‘No, that’s exactly how I felt when I walked into the room.’ They did it wonderfully well,” said Johnson. “My friend that lives here, moved here from up north, was instrumental — so was my daughter-in-law and the directors here. They went all out.”