Prior Lake, in partnership with its police and fire departments, joined forces for Night to Unite, an annual event designed to raise awareness about crime prevention programs.
The annual statewide celebration takes place annually the first Tuesday of August.
Neighborhoods threw potluck parties and ice cream socials during the evening as Prior Lake employees drove to each of the parties to collect perishable goods for R.O.C.K. (Reaching Our Community’s Kids), a student-support organization in Prior Lake.
Residents collected so many donations that they filled the back of a pickup truck. Hundreds of pounds of food were donated along with hundreds of dollars in cash and gift cards, according to a press release from the city.
“This goes to all of the schools in the district, Pre-K all the way up through high school,” R.O.C.K. President Keri Thayer said in the release. “Each child takes their own food home every weekend.”
The list of items ranged from individual snacks to EZ Mac, granola bars, fruit cups and small cans of vegetables.
Thayer said the items they received could last the organization through November. “We couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” she said. “The donations of food are great. The monetary donations help, it all helps.”
Mayor Kirt Briggs said this year’s Night to Unite event was the biggest one yet.
“It’s really about thanking you. This was the biggest year yet and at next year’s Night to Unite, let’s make it two trucks,” he said.