Prior Lake City Council approved the 2023 preliminary budget and tax levy to include the city’s transition to a full-time fire department at its meeting Monday, Sept. 19.
The council directed staff to move forward with budget preparation with the assumption the that city will implement the full-time fire staffing model in 2023, regardless of whether federal funds in a so-called SAFER grant are received. The budget will assume that the city will not receive the grant.
The $17.3 million budget, approved unanimously, is a 13.35% increase over 2022; the full-time fire department comprises 5.62 percent of the levy increase.
“The need to transition to a full-time fire department has been something we’ve been discussing with council for a number of months now and there are a variety of reasons why we feel it’s very important to make that transition at this time,” Prior Lake City Manager Jason Wedel said. “First and foremost: recruitment and retention. We currently have 32 paid-on-call firefighters and we’re actually budgeted for 50. Our last process of recruiting and advertising for the positions netted us zero new firefighters.”
The city is currently waiting for the results of an application for the Staffing for Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant. The grant would fully fund the cost of hiring 12 full-time firefighters for their first three years. The remainder of the city budget equates to a 7.73 percent increase year-over-year, which is lower than the current rate of inflation.
“The world doesn’t run on volunteers and payroll brings accountability. Inflation is a tough one and if we’re going to continue to maintain our personnel we’re going to need to meet the demands that have been placed on people by inflation,” said Councilor Kevin Burkart. “Our tax rate continues to be comparatively low compared to other communities and I believe we deliver a very good value and a very good quality of life for that.”
Councilor Zach Braid was also in support of the preliminary budget and tax levy to include a full-time fire department.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations for the need for a full-time fire department and I think when you look at the data there’s really no dispute that we need one,” Braid said. “The response times are a major concern for all of us. Just the ability to be able to replace or find the talent to house it. We’ll be supplementing the full-time fire with paid-on-call firefighters, as well, to keep the costs down. When you look at this budget it really is a public safety budget.”
Finance Director Cathy Erickson and Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus said the city will be notified of the SAFER grant award by the end of September at the latest.
“The hope remains that the SAFER grant will come through,” Mayor Kirt Briggs said. “We’ll have clarity on the grant award and more definitive numbers by the time the council officially passes the 2023 budget in December.”
By law, city leaders are required to approve the city’s final budget and tax levy by Dec. 31. If the SAFER grant is awarded, the proposed budget will be reduced accordingly.
“Right now, you’re seeing the maximum increase,” Briggs said. “As we work through the budget process, the hope is to bring that number down.”
According to the city, other factors impacting the 2023 budget include wages and benefits, inflationary costs related to fuel for city vehicles and supplies, and equipment replacement investments to reduce the need to issue future debt.
Wedel said city employee salaries make up a large part of the operating budget. For 2023, the cost-of-living adjustment for employees is 2.25 percent, which is lower than what is being proposed at other similar sized cities, he said.