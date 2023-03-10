Summer registration for Prior Lake’s Parks and Recreation Department is officially open and city officials are urging parents to sign their children up as soon as possible as camps are quickly filling up.
Kelsey Coy, recreation supervisor, said what’s new in 2023 is camps for ages 6-11 will include an additional day of camp. These camps now run Mondays through Thursdays.
“Our 3- to 4- and 5- to 6-year-old camps are still offered Tuesdays through Thursdays,” Coy said. “For the 6-to-11-year-old camps, we extended our day. Now, it’s Mondays through Thursdays, and it runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. We bumped our end time out to offer more coverage for families.”
Coy said the parks and recreation department made the move to extend camp hours for 6-to-11-year-olds due to high turnouts every year.
“We were watching our registrations from previous years and trends were showing us that people enjoyed a full day camp option,” Coy said. “With adding an additional day we assumed people would appreciate that. It gives us four days of coverage versus the three that we’ve offered in the past.”
Coy also said each camp week has a different theme associated with it so parents can choose what their child is interested in. Some themes include Camp Classic Kickoff, Sly Spies, Dodgeball Diehards, Wild and Wacky Wilderness and Outstanding Olympians.
“For example, we’re starting our camp with our Classic Camp Kickoff which includes camp favorites such as dodgeball, ships across the ocean, kickball and more,” Coy said. “We’re also pairing it with themes like Sly Spies where we have Prior Lake detectives come out and help solve crimes or anything else that ties back with the activities that we offer.”
Coy also added that each camp has a different registration deadlines but deadlines typically close seven days before the camp begins.
According to the parks and recreation department, if you miss the registration deadline and the program date is at least two days away and there is space available, registration will be accepted with an additional $10 late fee. When classes have reached their maximum capacity, a wait list is started and kept in the order of the requests. Those on the wait list will be contacted if an opening becomes available.
Coy says it’s important that parents enroll their kids in summer camps to get them outside to have fun in a supervised and safe environment. She also said summer programs promote healthy living, character building, and teamwork through collaborative and active play.
“It’s one way to get outside and it’s a great opportunity for kids to make friends and it builds on social skills,” Coy said. “It’s another avenue for kids to have fun in a safe environment.”
Due to the parks and recreation’s success with its camp programs last year, Coy urges parents to sign up their kids as soon as possible.
“We had a really great turnout last year and a lot of our day camps are actually already full,” Coy said. “If people are interested in joining camps they need to register as soon as they can. We have really long wait lists for a lot of our all day camp options like ShipREC’d Adventure Camp and our Day Trippers Camp. Those filled in the first 10 minutes as soon as registration was open on March 1.”
Coy is also reminding parents of opportunities for older children to participate in the city’s youth recreation programs.
“I’m not sure if people are aware but the city offers a Junior Leader volunteer program. It’s a volunteer program for kids that are too old to come to camp as a camper,” Coy said. “The program is for kids ages 12-15. What they do is they shadow a recreation leader at our camps for ages 3-6. They develop leadership skills and get to be involved in their community plus build their positive role model skills. And then of course they get listed on future employment applications. It’s a neat program and we had eight kids take advantage of that program last year.”
Junior Leaders assist with programs for children ages 3-6 at Ponds Park and Lakefront Park. Duties include helping with check-in and check-out, setting up, participating in and eventually leading activities, according to the parks and recreation department.
The parks and recreation department is also offering specialty camps such as 2-D Chalk Art Camp for ages 8-12, Archery Camps for ages 8-17, EcoElsa Nature Based Camps for ages 7-14, Mini Mermaid Paddle Camps for ages 9-13, Muddy Buddy Run for ages 6-12 and Reel Cool Fishing School for ages 6-12.
Registration is open online at www.priorlakemn.gov/recreation for youth, adult and senior recreation programs.