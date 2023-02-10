The Credit River Rural Alliance — a group formed by residents concerned with proposed development in the northern portion of Credit River — is calling upon city officials to protect and preserve the environment and natural beauty of the community.
The proposed development calls for increasing the number of homes in northern Credit River from 800 to eventually 5,400 — a seven-fold increase.
According to the city government, Summergate Companies, LLC, has several properties in the city under contract and has submitted a concept plan for initial review by the city staff. The city council was provided with an update at its Jan. 17 meeting. The development was previously considered, but not approved, by the Credit River Planning Commission at its Sept. 15 meeting.
According to city documents, the development would require the extension and installation of municipal water and sewer, and the extension of Hampshire Avenue S. to 165th Street E. The proposed subdivision also consists of 117 lots, all of which would be 65 feet wide, and on approximately 52.5 acres. Wetlands are estimated to exist on approximately 3.7 acres of the property. Approximately 7.9 acres is proposed to be permanent open space which includes wooded areas, ponds and wetlands. As a result, approximately 85% of the site would be developed as roads and lots for single-family homes. This concept plan includes less property than the original concept plan submitted, according to the city.
What is CRRA?
Tina Mischka, member of the rural alliance, said the reveal of the proposed development came as a shock to her and her neighbors and led to the formation of the group which believes developments like the one submitted by Summergate should be put on hold until a tree preservation law is in place, along with other safeguards regarding traffic congestion, school capacity and other growth factors. She said the group is not opposed to some growth but is concerned the existing Credit River development laws are inadequate to accommodate such a tremendous growth increase.
“I was quite taken aback by it. I have some friends on 165th and they were very surprised too,” Mischka said. “I said we need to get together and see what we can do, not necessarily to stop it, but just to have a reasonable amount of development. A lot of people have come out here for more land and for that rural sense.”
Mischka said the group partnered with Community and Environmental Defense Services, an organization that on its website touts the ability to help “people to preserve the health, safety, and tranquility of their neighborhoods when threatened by excessive traffic, proposed gas stations, landfills” and many other issues.
“We partnered up with somebody that could help us. The Community Environmental Defense Service was an organization that dealt with these types of developments and worked with cities to help mitigate the intense growth of planning,” Mischka said. “They were a good resource for us and one way to spread out that density was to introduce a tree ordinance because there was none in Credit River, and there still isn’t, but our surrounding towns do have some.”
In a letter sent by CRRA to city council members, the group said Credit River residents say trees and forest are some of the key features that makes Credit River such an attractive place to live. The group also urged city council to enact a tree preservation law modeled after one adopted by Wayzata.
“The trees and forests of Credit River are an essential feature of our rural city. Yet, Credit River lacks the Tree Preservation law adopted by many other Minnesota cities,” the letter states. “It is for this reason that we urge you to consider a law modeled after that enacted by Wayzata, Minnesota.”
The Wayzata Tree Preservation ordinance states that it is in best interest of the city to protect, preserve and enhance the natural environment of the community and encourages a resourceful approach to the development and alteration of wooded areas. To achieve these objectives, the city established regulations to promote the preservation of trees.
Petition
Mischka said so far, several Credit River residents have signed a petition by the CRRA in support of the city council adopting laws, such as a tree preservation law, essential to gaining the benefits of a reasonable growth while preserving the rural quality of life.
“As of right now, we have over 200 signatures. We started this in the fall and as far as advertising and getting the word out, I went on social media and posted there,” Mischka said. “The signatures are probably not a lot compared to the population, but the south side is starting to get concerned and soon everyone will be affected by it.”
Mischka also said that at the latest city council meeting, councilmembers suggested to conduct a workshop in the fall where residents can voice their concerns. The item will be scheduled for a future city council meeting to discuss city council direction related to proceeding, particularly in relation to adoption of ordinances related to water and sewer use, billing, connection and other related concerns related to operating a water and sewer system, as well as amendments to the fee schedule to include water, sanitary sewer, and stormwater connection and/or area charges.
Project status
Mayor Chris Kostik said Summergate has not submitted any applications for development and the concept is still under review.
“There are several items and reviews that any proposed developments would have to work through prior to consideration,” Kostik said. “This proposal is in a very early stage. There will be several opportunities for public comment.”
Kostik also added that it should be remembered that the northern third of Credit River has been designated for urban expansion by the Metropolitan Council and Scott County for more than 20 years.
“Credit River is no stranger to smaller lot development since neighborhoods such as Country Court, Casey and Creekwood were developed in the 1960’s and 70’s,” he said.
The Credit River 2040 Comprehensive Plan shows that the northern portion of Credit River is designated as “Urban Expansion Reserve.” In the reserve, development at suburban densities of three housing units or more/acre is required throughout the rural area.
According to the city, if the project moves forward, the potable water could initially be provided by Savage. There is a 12-inch watermain with a connection point just north of the Credit River that would be capable of providing potable water to the project. A cooperative agreement with Savage allows up to 100,000 gallons per day of water use. However, purchasing water from Savage to serve this development would be an interim solution.
It will also be necessary for Credit River to develop its own water wells, water treatment plants and water storage tanks in the near future as there are existing small lot properties that need to connect to sanitary sewer and water.
For more information on the proposed Summergate development, visit https://www.creditriver-mn.gov/business/projects/summergate For more information on CRRA and to view the petition, visit ceds.org/crra or email creditriverra@gmail.com.