Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the April 8, 2023 print edition of the Prior Lake American newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of .pdfs that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Public Notices from Saturday April 8, 2023 Prior Lake American.
SWFusionTeam
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Prior Lake
Articles
- Prior Lake young dancer to take the stage with Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
- Prior Lake police calls: March 28-April4
- Prior Lake-Savage School Board reviews first draft of library media policy
- Numbers keep growing as trap shooters set to begin 15th season
- Pitching depth will be a strength for Prior Lake on the diamond
- Prior Lake young dancer to take the stage with Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
- Prior Lake City Council honors volunteers ahead of National Volunteer Week
- Letter: Watch out for bias in the media
- Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools holding second town hall meeting on school finance
- New coach will be looking to keep Prior Lake in sync in the pool
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Officers respond to shots fired in Savage
-
Former Scott West coach pins down spot in the Hall of Fame
-
Plans for SandVenture discussed at Shakopee City Council meeting
-
Obituary for Elsa Mae “Ayden” Welch
-
Commentary: Don't be another face to Fentanyl
-
Obituary for Ross T. Wittnebel
-
Prior Lake young dancer to take the stage with Twin Cities Ballet of Minnesota
-
Shakopee City Council special election next Tuesday
-
Potential development is a remote worker's dream
-
Prior Lake police calls: March 28-April4