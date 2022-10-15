Name/age: Abe Zanto
Address: Credit River
Family: Married to Christa for 26 years. Together we are the dedicated parents of 6 children and one daughter-in-law.
Employment: CIO at Atmosphere Commercial Interiors
Education: B.S. in Accounting from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Hobbies/interests: Love spending time with the family, especially taking hikes on the many trails within Murphy-Hanrehan. Also, an avid Minnesota Twins fan.
Previous experience: Currently a Credit River Planning Commission member. Was previously the Treasurer and Chairman of the Board for a non-profit assisting the homeless in Minneapolis.
Contact info: abezanto.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I have a passion to make Credit River a better city and community than it is even today. For the past 12+ months, I have been a vital member of the Credit River Planning Commission in which I have blended the needs of the individuals and businesses along with ensuring that our city can grow and prosper for generations to come. I am determined to spend my time and efforts on ensuring that the community can continue to thrive and provide the life that we have all grown to love and desire!
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them? Growth – Nearly every resident of Credit River lives in the city because of the space and lifestyle that is available. Growth needs to be calculated and logical while accounting for the history of the community. Growth for our children and grandchildren’s city should be thought through and discussed today to provide a good trajectory of growth for the future.
Budget – I will bring a fiscally conservative approach to our budget and ensure that the hard-earned money entrusted to the city by every resident is used wisely and efficiently.
Future Municipal Needs – As we continue to grow, the needs and desires of the city will also grow. It is imperative that we have these future focused conversations around city municipal needs now in order to set guidance and ordinances and partnerships as needed so that when the needs are in the immediate future we are ready to act with a great solution rather than a rushed decision.
Would you like to see Credit River continue to grow? Why should people move there?
We all love Credit River for the space and lifestyle that it provides, and we’d like to keep it that way. People continue to desire living in Credit River as evidenced by the steady growth and the higher-than-average property values. People are also lured to the city due to the hundreds of acres of open space contained in two regional parks within the city. We know that as the Twin Cities metro continues to expand, even encroaching so very close to our neighbors of Savage, Prior Lake and Lakeville, this expansion will spill into Credit River. I will work to ensure that our growth is planned and coordinated and always doing what is best for the residents of Credit River so that we can continue to be a “rural” city with space to spread out in. Being a member of the Planning Commission for the last 12+ months has been a great way to learn about the city’s expansion in the past, help in the present, and continue to steer where the future is going.
Describe your leadership style.
I bring a common sense approach to leading and decision making. It is my desire to always lead looking out for the best interest of all, paying special attention to those that need help the most. To do this, I work diligently to listen to what others are saying to come up with solutions that can meet the needs of a larger group. I’m not afraid to dig into the details to understand how and why things are as they are. This has proven to help me come to a sound, logical, and agreeable solution time and time again.
Why should residents vote for you?
Common sense, collaborative, honesty, and humbleness are values and characteristics that describe how I will preside in this city council seat. I believe these traits will consistently serve the community well and stand the test of time. I will be available to the residents to hear the concerns and comments regarding our great city and work to bring your voice to the council.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.