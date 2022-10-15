Name/age: Greg Worthen, 51.
Address: 6315 Broadview Drive; Prior Lake.
Family: JulieAnn (wife of 21 years), Jonathan (19) and Garrison (16) (Sons).
Employment: President/CEO of MY Credit Union, a Financial Cooperative.
Education: Bachelor of Economics from Southern Illinois University and Master of Business Administration from Fontbonne University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Hobbies/interests: My family is my life. I also enjoy golfing, traveling, sporting clays shooting and reading.
Previous experience: I have served on many organizational boards over the past 20+ years as well as currently. Some of which include Bloomington Chamber of Commerce board, Richfield Chamber of Commerce Board, NetGiver, Inc. Board, Bloomington Schools Foundation Board, Behavioral Health Sciences Board, American Red Cross Board (St. Louis), and many legislative trade association boards for the credit union and banking industries.
Contact info: gregworthencr@gmail.com or 952-440-5553
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As a newly formed city, I want to make sure that we as citizens get our concerns addressed and help plan for the future. These initial years are pivotal in determining the future of the city. A poorly made decision now can set unexpected precedents for the future. I am running to help make sure we do the right things and keep Credit River the best place to live for many generations in the future.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Growth – The city is going to continue to grow. I hope to help guide the city into purposeful slow growth. I think most of us moved here because Credit River has a more relaxed rural feel, yet we are still close enough to a metropolis and all its benefits. I would like to maintain that degree of separation as much as possible.
Planning – Every action we take now builds and compounds for future generations. Careful and strategic planning for the future of the city is imperative. I would like to be chosen to help in this planning process.
Safety – One of the items I have heard from residents is that safety is their number one future concern. I feel we need to plan and build a future that has this as one of the top priorities.
Would you like to see Credit River continue to grow? Why should people move there?
Credit River is going to continue to grow. Controlling that growth to maintain the community that we all moved to is going to be the challenge. Residents I have talked to moved to Credit River they do not want to be in a high-density city, they value privacy, and security. My wish is that Credit River offers that to prospective buyers in the future.
Describe your leadership style:
I am a strong believer in a team environment and have worked hard to create this type of environment with any organization I have been involved in. I make sure that everyone is comfortable in approaching me for any reason, making sure to listen to everyone’s point of view and to utilize various views in the decision-making process.
Why should residents vote for you?
Too many times we refer to our politicians as “leaders.” They are our representatives, not our leaders. They are to professionally represent the constituents in their districts, not represent a political party or represent their own personal agenda (which is forgotten too often)! I am approachable and easy to talk to, and I encourage constituents to bend my ear. Everyone has a worthwhile opinion and I believe it’s important to get involved and become invested in your community to make it what you want it to be.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure.
No.