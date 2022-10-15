Name/age: B. Jay Saterbak. I prefer Jay Saterbak and I am filed to run for the election as “Jay Saterbak.”
Address: 6445 White Dr. Prior Lake, MN, 55372 (Credit River).
Family: Wife-Darcy, two sons, and a daughter.
Employment: Senior Project Manager with Elder-Jones, Inc of Bloomington, Minnesota.
Education: UBC Journeyman Carpenter 1979, Western Wisconsin Tech Firefighter training courses, medical first responder training Shelby Fire Department. Various industry related training, USGBC LEED Accredited Professional.
Hobbies/interests: Woodworking, fishing, winter sports, cooking for large groups and competitive cooking, working with tools, helping other people, and mentoring.
Previous experience: Charter Member of former Credit River Citizen’s Advisory Group founded to assist Credit River Township board by studying: issues, developments, 2020 and 2030 Comp plans, parks, and existing and proposed ordinances. The group also worked to help create Township’s original website and newsletter to help inform residents. Led the successful effort to guide the Prior Lake-Savage High School to its current location rather than condemnation of Prior Lake Aggregates property and helped to negotiate the original Conditional Use permit to mine the property between the neighbors and the mine.
Contact info: Jay Saterbak for Credit River City Council Committee, 6445 White Dr. Prior Lake, MN, 55372; bjsaterbak@aol.com and jay@jay4creditriver.com; Home (952)-440-5928; Cell (612)-670-2974; www.jay4creditriver.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
I want to ensure that any changes to Credit River are looked at fully, carefully, and very objectively by its City Council and to instill full discussion in the Council and to ensure that anyone affected by change is fully heard from and considered prior to any decisions being made. I believe that those decisions should be made independent of influence from outside the community.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Transitioning from urban township to municipality: Pacing the new development and growth to the changes needed in creating our own Planning, zoning, and ordinances governing development.
Rapid development anticipated in the northern portion of Credit River: Providing planning and infrastructure needs and ensuring that the growth pays for itself and does not burden taxpayer’s. Working to provide a balance between the needs of new development and existing neighbors. Ensuring that new development approvals provide means of paying for improvements to update road access, services, and utilities included in their approvals. “Keeping the Non-urban, Non-Suburban, Rural Feel to Credit River.”
New costs of becoming a municipality and planning for future growth and taxes: I am conservative in money and spending. Credit River has a long history of being “frugal” with the taxpayers money. I see no reason why that needs to change. Some new costs are coming, and an expanded town hall is needed in a location where it can have sewer or at least more than the tiny holding tank that it now has. That doesn’t mean we need to provide anything grand and pay it far into the future.
Would you like to see Credit River continue to grow? Why should people move there?
Credit River is going to grow and the reason is because of where it is located, its past history, surroundings, openness, and ruralness. I will work to balance growth with preserving our rural way of life and to protect the rights of property owners to use their land as they desire.
Describe your leadership style:
I am focused on sound and objective decision making, listening to the issues from all sides, ensuring that every viewpoint is heard and addressed. As a contractor, I negotiate contracts for a living and a good deal must try to address the needs of all involved. The needs of all involved need to be understood.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have a 24-year history of living in Credit River and being active in the property and development issues of the past including being part of the former “Credit River Citizens Advisory Group” which aided the Township in providing for better communications (creation of the Town website, the newsletter) researching the Comp plans for input, parks needs, etc. I have past experience with a well established Wisconsin Township Fire Department and fully understand the needs for emergency services in a protection area like ours and will be able to represent the residents well in providing for our safety.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
I have never been involved in any misdemeanor, or higher crime nor ever involved in any personal, or business bankruptcy, or foreclosure.