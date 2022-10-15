Name/age: Paul Doelz, 50
Address: 7673 175th Street E, Prior Lake.
Family: Married with one son, a senior, at Prior Lake Savage High School.
Employment: 26 years as a Senior Sales Engineer at R.E. Purvis & Associates, Inc. And 22 years as President of Bomardo Initiative LTD. Inc.
Education: B.A. Public Administration.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy spending time with my family, farming, polocrosse, fishing and hunting.
Previous experience: 3 years as President of the MDHA MN River Valley Chapter. Coach for the Scott County 4H. I have attended and been involved in most of the city council meetings as a Credit River resident.
Contact info: email pedoelz@gmail.com
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
Credit River is in a transition period. Changes are inevitable. I want to assist the city in maintaining a sustainable and fiscally responsible plan while managing the lifestyles that the current Credit River residents enjoy.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1) Land development & use — as current land owners in Credit River sell their lots may be split into smaller portions with more units, additional development will come to our city. Applying a thoughtful and orderly process to the review of development plans and taking into consideration the reasons we moved to Credit River will be the best way for city residents to continue to enjoy their lifestyle.
2) City sewer and water — as development occurs in the city the need for city sewer and water will increase, that comes with a cost. It is imperative that as the city grows the developers bear the burden of that increased infrastructure. Current planning and zoning rules are intended to place that financial responsibility on the developers. My role on city council will be to assess the application of these planning and zoning rules to protect the growth of the city.
3) Roads — this is one of the top three expenses for Credit River residents. Historically, roads in the city of Credit River have been built and maintained to withstand the elements and traffic. As the city grows there will be more challenges placed on the building and maintenance of roads to minimize costs and reduce timelines. My role on city council will afford me the opportunity to guide these projects to ensure the city continues to build/maintain long term sustainable roads and infrastructure.
Would you like to see Credit River continue to grow? Why should people move there?
In a perfect world, the Credit River I moved my family to 14 years ago would stay the same. That isn’t real. Credit River City is going to grow, the suburbs are land locked and today’s suburbanites and city dwellers have that same desire to move their families to a rural city. Getting involved now in the City Council is my opportunity to protect what aspects of Credit River change and how fast change happens.
Describe your leadership style:
I value diplomacy and have a healthy respect for finding a balance among dissenting opinions. Tough decisions need to be made, some people are not going to be happy, the goal is to make decisions in a way that if not everyone agrees at least they understand why the decision was made.
Why should residents vote for you?
I have the best interest of the city of Credit River residents at heart and I understand that change is part of reality. The future of the city of Credit River will be based on the decisions made in the upcoming years. I would like to see the city of Credit River continue to be a reflection of a rural community where our kids can see the stars at night.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.