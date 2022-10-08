Name/age: Bill Markert, 58
Address: 7690 Cress View Dr., Prior Lake.
Family: Spouse Sharon; son (age 28) and daughter (age 27).
Employment: Retired Chief Financial Officer.
Education: Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree earned from the University of St. Thomas, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Degree earned from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Hobbies/interests:
Chair of the Planning Commission for the City of Credit River, member of the Prior Lake Rotary Club, and member of the Finance Advisory Committee for Prior Lake-Savage Schools.
Previous experience:
I have not sat on a school board before but as a chief financial officer of multiple companies, I worked with and presented to board of directors and investors of both privately owned and publicly owned companies. Additionally, as chairperson, I run the City of Credit River’s Planning Commission meetings.
Contact info: www.billmarkert.com; info@billmarkert.com; https://www.facebook.com/markertforschoolboard
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
Over the past several years, our School Board has struggled finding strategies that improve the academic proficiency of our children while at the same time spending money on objectives that seem to have little to do with academics. I’m seeking a seat on the school board to get our district back on course—both academically and financially. The policy and spending proposals I’ll champion will always be done in my role as a strong advocate for all students and in support of parents and teachers. As a successful executive having held CFO and COO positions during my career, I had the opportunity to lead “turn-arounds” at companies that were also struggling both operationally and financially. I see similar challenges currently facing our school district and I believe my experience will serve the district well at improving the education we provide our children and making our administration more effective and efficient.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Improving student proficiency by (1) ensuring curriculum is aimed at teaching core academics and (2) creating an optimal environment for learning by eliminating distractions from certain student behavior and removing instruction related to politically charged topics that have little to do with core academics.
2. Getting our fiscal house in order and eliminating budget deficits by examining what we are spending and recommending to administration to reduce or eliminate expenditures not directly related to academics or student programs, including reducing the use of consultants, technology devices and re-examining the level of non-teaching positions in the district.
3. Providing more transparency from your School Board and demanding accountability from our administration to ensure the sharing of district actions in the education of students and what steps the district takes to improve results if they are not consistent with expectations.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
I will allow more time for parents and taxpayers to speak at board meetings. I will not restrict what a district resident wants to say as long as the comments follow the rules of decorum. I will advocate for holding forums when issues arise that are concerning to district residents so the board can make better, more informed decisions about the actions we, as an “independent school district” take, as opposed to taking direction from agencies that do not have to live with the consequences of their decisions. I will not ignore parent’s voices when it comes to educating their children. There will be less civil discourse in our community if the district becomes more transparent. I will advocate for the administration to post curriculum and lists of books, videos and other instructional material being used in our classrooms and in our school libraries.
As you know, a technology levy was on the ballot last year and was not passed. How will you get the community to support future levies and referendums if elected?
The levy failed due to lack of accountability over the decline in student proficiency, poor fiscal management, lack of transparency for how dollars raised would be spent and a 57% annual increase in pre-COVID technology expenditures. Our district needs to show progress with higher academic achievement and an ability to manage its expenses in a prudent manner and within its means if it intends to raise money. Critically important, it must be transparent with detailed plans for how the funds are going to be used instead of vague general statements. Our 2020-21 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report reflects the district receiving $132 million to pay our bills. That level of funding equates to roughly $15,000 per-year per student. Taxpayers deserve to know what they are getting for those dollars, and what improvements can be made within our existing budget before we ask for more.
Describe your leadership style:
I lead by example. When someone witnesses how hard you work or dedicated you are to a cause, they tend to follow your lead. I believe anyone, such as myself, that works hard, stays disciplined, and focuses on tasks that really matter can achieve great things. As a leader, I build consensus using transparency and effective communication to show what we are trying to accomplish. I explain the issue with facts, not opinion; explain the strategy to address the issue; report on success or failure of the strategy chosen; and then, if required, establish a new/revised strategy if the initial one didn’t work as expected. Lastly, I prepare myself thoroughly, gathering as much information about the task at hand or an issue I am trying to solve. Since I don’t like surprises, as a leader, I try and anticipate problems or issues that may arise and prevent them from happening.
Why should residents vote for you?
I intend to ensure fiscally responsible academic objectives, curriculums and policies are developed, measured, and addressed to ensure improvements are being made. I will advocate for redirecting as much spending as possible to core academics including enhancing our gifted and talented programs. I will listen to our teachers to gain their perspectives for how we can better educate our students. I will use facts and common sense in my approaches to solve problems and will work at balancing our budget. I will not ignore the voices of parents and taxpayers who elect me versus being a rubberstamp for the district administration. I will ensure our school board and school district becomes more transparent. I will be accountable for the education of your children. I want our next generation of children to have the same opportunities to succeed in life as I had, and it starts with an effective K-12 education.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.