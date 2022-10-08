Name/age: Geoffrey "Geoff" Zahn
Address: 15174 Wood Duck Trail NW, Prior Lake
Family: Brooke (wife), Abigail & Lauren (Children)
Employment: Profession: operations research analyst. Current: Department of Veteran Affairs/Strategic Acquisition Center. Previous Employer: Department of Defense/ Earned Value Management Directorate.
Education: M.S. in Financial Management, University of Maryland, B.A. in Economics, University of Minnesota Duluth. Defense Acquisition University: Acquisition Professional Certifications in Finance, Cost Analysis and Program Management.
Hobbies/interests: Golf (I serve as the Minnesota State Director for the Veterans Golf Association), downhill skiing American history, volunteering as a Junior Achievement Teacher, cooking, and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.
Previous Experience: Twelve+ years US Govt Civil Service employee for the VA, Dept. of Defense supporting NASA & DoD agencies, and Air Force. Two years at Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems-Cost Engineering. Four years as a Senior Consultant supporting the Air Force, Navy, and Missile Defense Agency. Six years USAF Active Duty (attained the rank of Capt.)
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
My love for this community has fueled my decision to run for school board. My professional experience makes me a qualified candidate to work alongside others to help the students in the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools improve academic achievement. I believe investing in our children is the building block to a stronger community. I am committed to supporting students. The more adults lifting a child up, whether it is teachers, coaches, friends, parents, neighbors, supervisors at a job or school board members, the stronger the support network for our youth becomes. The stronger the network, the more likely a child is to strive for and reach their goals, propelling them to the endless possibilities that await them in our community and beyond.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
1. Academic achievement: I believe the events of the last two years have set our students on a course that needs to be corrected. The students of Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools gain socially and academically when participating in in-person learning and activities. We need to course-correct and provide an environment where relationships matter. A place where students feel part of their school community, while growing into independent young adults with unique skills and personalities. A place where academic success is encouraged and all students are celebrated for their achievements.
2. Financial stewardship to taxpayers: Avoid wasteful and unnecessary financial decisions that don’t align with impactful results. Fiscal responsibility is needed as district expenses are growing at a much higher rate than enrollments, even with accounting for inflation.
3. Taking care of teachers and students first! I believe we have high quality teachers and support staff in our schools. A classroom of over 30 students is unacceptable; we owe our students and teachers class sizes that allows adequate learning to be achieved.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
As a school board member, I would increase transparency as an elected servant to our community, it’s critical that the school board actively engages with our community members to include all stakeholders: students, parents, staff, administrators and the community at large. At the end of the school board meeting, board members should engage with community members and listen to their concerns openly and respectfully.
As you know, a technology levy was on the ballot last year and was not passed. How will you get the community to support future levies and referendums if elected?
In my profession, in order to request high dollar value acquisitions, the U.S. government requires agencies like the Department of Defense to submit a detailed business case. As part of that business case a team would evaluate the status quo and compare it to viable options that measure both quantifiable and qualitative measures that justify/not justify the request for additional funds in the form of a levy and/or referendum. This would be available for the community to review as I believe implementing this practice will promote open communication with our community before we pursue requesting additional funds and will aid the make the best informed decisions before they vote on any future referendums.
Describe your leadership style:
I'm a leader that works with teams or followers beyond their immediate self interests to identify needed change, creating a vision to guide the change through influence, inspiration, and executing the change in tandem with committed members of a group. My leadership style adapts to different situations, sharing a collective consciousness, self-managing, and being inspirational while leading an organization. As a leader, I set high and reasonable goals for an organization and inspire commitment creating a shared vision. My leadership style encourages others to think for themselves through creativity, innovative, and open to new ideas and tolerant to others mistakes and encourage them as I believe they promote growth and improvement. As a former military officer, I believe leadership qualities should include job proficiency, initiative, adaptability, inclusion and teamwork, emotional intelligence, communication, stewardship, accountability, and formulating good decisions. My leadership core values include: integrity, service before self and excellence.
Why should residents vote for you?
Parents and students need a stronger voice on the school board and that’s why I’m running. Academic achievement is falling in SD719 because math and reading are being crowded out by the latest politically correct fad. I will push for more transparency and accountability from our school leaders and give students and staff their medical freedoms back.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No convictions, no personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosures.