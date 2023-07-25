Renovations are underway at the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 building, according to VFW officers.
The new post, located at 16306 Main Ave. SE, is scheduled to be completed by Nov. 1.
LeRoy Seurer, chairman of the remodel committee, said the VFW building, which is more than 100 years old, has already undergone needed updates, such as to the main entrance on Main Street.
"Crews are putting in the ADA ramp in the front entrance," Seurer said. "They're also putting in the new glass door up front and putting in the stairway to the lower level which is now usable at this point in time. That's all on Main Street."
According to Seurer, the project will include several ADA improvements, including double doors in the front and a new exit to the lower lounge, to accommodate disabled veterans and their family and friends.
Seurer said phase two of the construction project is to replace the bar with a brand new one as well as remodeling the whole main floor area with new lighting, new ceiling and a new stage.
"Phase two is gutting the inside of the bar and that is scheduled to be completed the last week of August," Seurer said. "Hopefully, by Labor Day we'll be open with a new bar and new dining area. That's our goal."
Seurer said Stanley & Wencl is the general contractor and KSK-Designs is the architect for the project.
Seurer also thanked the city for its support.
"Stanley Construction is doing a really good job. It's going well," Seurer said. "The city has been good to work with and they've been very helpful making this happen. Hopefully we'll have a nice new place a month-and-a-half from now."
The $1.1 million project is being funded through fundraisers, donations and a charitable loan from the Prior Lake branch of New Market Bank.
For more information on the renovation or how you can assist the veterans with donations, contact Commander Dave Thompson at dc.thompson@mchsi.com or visit vfwpost6208.com/.