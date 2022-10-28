In the near future, Core Crossings on Stagecoach Road is expected to be completed, bringing in 61 affordable housing units to Shakopee, eight of which are dedicated to disabled veterans.
It's the vast majority of the 78 affordable housing units that were under construction across Scott County as of February.
Those 61 units equal about 3% of the affordable housing rental units needed between now and 2040 across Scott County, according to a report completed over the summer by consulting company Maxfield.
Essentially, it means that there is a need for more than 2,200 subsidized rental units over the next 20 years.
“Programs available to meet the needs of low- and moderate-income households are highly competitive and/or have experienced substantial funding cuts,” the report reads. “Additional short-term funding for affordable housing is available through funds distributed from the CARES Act, signed into law by (the federal government). While these funds are available to relieve some of the current pressure for affordable housing, longer term solutions must be sought to provide sufficient housing for low- and moderate-income households.”
As part of the report, the rental housing stock demand is broken down into three categories.
Scott County will need 3,756 "market rate" units, which have no income restrictions, by 2040. For “shallow subsidy” housing, which is rent set at 50-60% of the average median income, the county needs 1,704 units while 547 “deep subsidy” units — rent based on a maximum income of 50% or less of the average median income — will be needed.
Nowhere to go
A school employee, a bank teller and a state employee.
Those are just a few of the types of professionals that have recently become homeless, according to Martha Brannon, the executive director of His House Foundation located in Chaska.
Brannon explained that when the federal moratorium for evictions and other programs in place due to the pandemic ended, His House began to see a large increase in people looking for help.
She said many families thought everything was alright, but when they went to renew their lease, they weren’t renewed—often because the landlords wanted to increase the rent. Oftentimes, landlords also require that your income is three times the amount of the rent, Brannon said.
For rent that is $1,500 per month, it would mean that the family would need to make $4,500 a month to qualify.
It led to many families and individuals packing their things and moving into hotels. That isn’t sustainable, Brannon said, because oftentimes it's more than what they were paying for rent before the pandemic.
Brannon noted that she receives many calls from people who are struggling to pay their hotel bill and may ask the organization to help pay for a week.
“I can’t tell you how many calls we get all the time for that on both sides of the river, both Carver and Scott (counties),” Brannon said.
At some point, the weekly hotel bills can get to be too much of a strain. With not many options for housing and a long wait list for coordinated entry — the process that places the homeless population into housing — Brannon can be stuck delivering tough news.
The best His House may be able to do in the short term is to get families a tent and book them a spot at a campground. During a two week period in August, Brannon said His House gave out 14 tents for people to live in. It included a bank teller, along with her children and husband.
Many of the people Brannon now encounters are people who are working. For example, she pointed to someone who works as a paraprofessional in a school, and another who is a daycare provider.
“It's truly the working poor. They are working but they have been excluded from the rental market,” Brannon said.
Even some students are living in hotels.
“We have students that are homeless that were using our proceeds for until they can find something more sustainable,” Brannon said.
Program ends, needs continue
During the pandemic, there were a number of different programs that helped people stay in hotels.
Sana Cheema, the manager of the 29-room Chaska Super 8, said she remembers getting a call from the housing supervisor for Carver County, asking if she would be willing to have people stay in the hotel.
“I offered them half of the hotel,” Cheema said.
She said there are still some people who are able to stay in the hotel through various programs; however, they also have some people who live in the hotel and pay out of pocket for the rooms. Cheema said she has no problems with it and if she could, she would expand the hotel more into a shelter in order to help with the housing crisis.
“I have no problem running it as a shelter,” Cheema said.
A program His House has offered is collecting food donations from restaurants to bring to people in need, something that is critical for those who don’t have a way to cook food inside their rooms.
Since there were so many people living in hotels, they decided to incorporate those hotels into their routes. A delivery person would swing by the hotel and text the families staying there to come down and get food.
That money paying for hotels has since dried up, but the need for food hasn’t. Brannon said that they still have the routes that go to about eight different hotels between Scott and Carver counties.
“There's really no programs right now in the hotels. It's people that have lost their house that are self-paying and living in the hotels,” Brannon said.
In order to qualify for subsidized housing, someone must first get on the coordinated entry priority list. Once on the list, people are notified of housing opportunities if they meet the certain criteria for housing units that open up.
The list, which includes Anoka, Washington, Scott, Carver and Dakota counties, currently has 604 households. In Scott (89 households) and Carver (62 households) counties, that means 267 people are on the list, including 91 children.
Brannon said doesn’t tell the full picture, however.
She explained that if someone is paying to live in a hotel or is living on someone’s couch, they don’t count towards the state’s homeless population numbers.
“It's an invisible homeless (person) until they ask for a tent,” Brannon said.
Market rate vs. subsidized
According to the Maxfield report, it is expected that communities across the county will meet their goals for the number of market rate units needed.
“Private developers are likely to meet the demand for market rate housing from Scott County buyers/renters with new products,” the report reads.
However, when it comes to the subsidized units, there's a different prediction.
The report explains that for shallow-subsidy rentals there are fewer developers that build those units and that the criteria is more stringent due to the increased level of applications and “scarce funding resources and a need to target high priority households.”
According to the report, there are currently 13 properties across Scott County that offer “deep subsidies,” where the monthly rents are based on 30% of a qualified household’s adjusted gross income. The maximum income limit for these projects is based on 30% of the average median income.
The report explains those units are located at project-based Section 8 developments, public housing, or are owned by the Scott County CDA through the Minnesota Housing Opportunity Program (MHOP).
Those properties include 267 units, with about 60% being located in Shakopee, Savage and Prior Lake, with the other 40% located in New Prague, Belle Plaine and Jordan.
None of those units have vacancies, according to the Maxwell report.
“Virtually all properties report having waiting lists. Demand for deep-subsidy units is generated from existing residents in the county" and surrounding areas, according to the report.