A 92-year-old Robbinsdale man was killed in a two-car collision on Highway 282 near Prior Lake on Thursday, June 24, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
According to the state patrol, Vernon F. Rutzen was killed in the crash, which happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 282 and County Road 79 in Sand Creek Township. Rutzen was flown to Hennepin County Healthcare in Minneapolis, where he died.
The driver of the other vehicle, Lori L. Borchardt, 60, of Belle Plaine, was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries, the state patrol said.
According to the crash report, Rutzen, driving a 2003 Chevy Malibu, failed to stop at a stop sign as he headed north on County Road 79 and collided with Borchardt's 2016 Buick Encore, which was traveling westbound on Highway 282.
Alcohol was not involved, the state patrol reported.