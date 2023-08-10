The Prior Lake Rotary Club is hosting townhall meetings Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 for organizations or teams with community project ideas to learn more about Rotary's new initiative, Signature Project.
Signature Project will be funded by proceeds (up to $1 million) raised at the Lakefront Music Fest and awarded "to an organization on the basis of making sustainable, lasting improvements to the Prior Lake community and world," Rotary said in a news release.
Rotary produces the Lakefront Music Fest.
The townhall meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota Street East in Prior Lake.
"The Signature Project has identified specific areas of focus that will set the standard for those organizations that will be selected as beneficiaries," the release said.
An application process for qualified organizations will start in October, with final project selection made in 2024.
More information is available at www.plsignatureproject.com or email rotarysigproject@gmail.com.