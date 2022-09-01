Donkey Docks and Lifts, in collaboration with the Prior Lake Association, the city of Prior Lake and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, teamed up Thursday, Sept. 1, to excavate Sand Point boat launch on Lower Prior Lake in an effort to create a more accessible boat launch.
Nate McClain, owner of Donkey Docks and Lifts, said a hole created by boat motors needed to be filled at Sand Point Launch so boaters won’t get their boats stuck getting in and out of the water.
According to the DNR, a so-called power-loading hole forms at the base of the ramp and a sand bar then forms from the scoured sand settling behind the hole.
“Basically, we re-fixing the launch so Prior Lake home owners don’t get their boats stuck permanently for the winter on the lake because they can’t get their boat on a trailer at the launch,” said McClain. “We’re making the launch usable for the public so they don’t ruin their motors and trailers and get stuck.”
McClain said boaters can now enjoy a more easier boat access at the launch.
“This is a fast fix, but the two main issues are eliminated,” he said. “No more brim or drop off at the boat launch. Sand Point park boat launch is open and good to go.”
McClain said the project was a success thanks to Dave Colucci, lead project coordinator, Woody Spitsmueller of the Prior Lake Association, the Sportsman Club, Prior Lake Rotary Club, the city of Prior Lake and barge owner operators.