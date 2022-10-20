After a closed session hearing on Oct. 15, the Savage City Council announced at the recommendation of staff that they would continue to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn as they consider whether to purchase the hotel.
Going into the meeting, City Administrator Brad Larson explained that one of the unknowns with the deal is a law that may require the city to provide “relocation assistance” for those who are currently using the hotel as their permanent residence.
While the city thought the number of people who would qualify may have been a couple, Larson said in an interview with the Pacer last week that “after talking to the property owner, it may be more than a couple.”
A relocation assistance firm has been hired by the city to help it figure out how many people are living there and what the financial impact will be. That information was not available by this article’s deadline.
Unlike a recent situation in which the city purchased four apartments, this situation, he said, is “trickier” because it involves a hotel. Per state law, the city would have to provide the cash amount hotel residents are entitled to so they can find their own place, or have the relocation specialist help them find a place that is comparable to where they are living now.
“How do you put someone in a comparable apartment when they were really treating a hotel room as an apartment?” Larson asked.
Suzie Misel, the assistant director of Housing for Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota counties, said the group is concerned about where people who are currently living there will go if the deal goes forward.
“It’s a major concern,” Misel said. “I think some outreach needs to get done. I hope it’s a sign to the community that says ‘more affordable housing needs to be an option.’”
Not just Savage
Misel said people living in hotels isn’t a situation that’s unique to Savage.
For example, she said there are several hotels in Shakopee that people use as housing. Misel said the weekly rate is “manageable,” and in some cases might not be able to afford to live in an apartment, can’t rent one because of their record or simply can’t save up enough for security deposits.
“I would say it’s the working poor that can afford (hotel rooms) versus getting into an apartment,” Misel said. “Literally, it’s a form of affordable housing in our community.”
As an example, on her way to her Shakopee office each morning, Misel said that she sees a family walking their kids to the school bus stop from a hotel.
A spokesperson for the City of Shakopee declined to comment for this article.
Misel said CAP also has an Emergency Shelter Program in which people who are considered homeless can stay at a hotel for up to 30 days. She said CAP is only able to have six households at a time on the program, and the waitlist is currently closed with 40 households on it.
The requirements for the program include meeting the Housing and Urban Development criteria for being homeless, having connections to Scott or Carver counties, having an assessment done, having no other resources and living below 200% of the poverty guidelines.
From July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, the program served 95 households, including 111 adults and 37 children. Misel noted that they were able to use American Rescue Plan Act funds during that time period, allowing for more people to be part of the program than normal.
Misel said there are no traditional homeless shelters in Scott or Carver counties, meaning that if CAP doesn’t have a spot at a hotel for people, it tries to get homeless people into shelters in the Twin Cities or Mankato. CAP officials also have conversations with the public to see if they can find a couch or a spare bedroom.
COVID impacts
Across the country, a moratorium on most evictions was in place for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the moratorium was lifted, Misel said CAP began to see a significant increase in people being evicted. It meant a lot more homelessness, as well.
“Now, the number of people being evicted is way higher than it was pre-COVID… people are being asked to leave their apartments because they are struggling to pay rent right now,” Misel said.
Misel said that also with costs of goods going up — including housing — people aren’t always able to afford a place to live. “There’s a lot more first-time homeless than ever before,” she said.
Misel said that 119 new people reached out to CAP who were experiencing homelessness between July 1 and Sept. 30, compared to 77 the previous quarter.
Voucher programs
In addition to the Emergency Shelter Program, Misel said CAP also has what is known as the “cold weather voucher.”
To receive a voucher, Misel said, the temperature must be below 32 degrees in addition to one of the following conditions: a wind-chill below zero degrees, snowfall greater than six inches or an ice storm or freezing rain. A total of 255 days were used between Dec. 1, 2021, and April 1, 2022.
CAP also has what is known as “police vouchers,’’ used by area police departments and sheriff offices when CAP is closed. Some of the scenarios in which the voucher is used include domestic violence situations, when someone is sleeping outside, or when a person is stranded because their car broke down.
From September 2021 through April 2022, 16 vouchers were used by area law enforcement agencies.
The following business day, Misel said CAP reaches out to affected individuals to see what resources it can provide.
Priority list
With a lack of affordable housing across the area, there are times when someone goes to CAP for help finding a place, but there isn’t anywhere to go.
Misel said in those situations, they conduct an assessment to see if there are any needs that can be met by CAP. The assessment covers how long a person has been homeless, if they have any income and if they have any criminal history.
They are put on a priority list that is managed by Minnesota Engagement on Shelter & Housing. CAP can determine if they have anyone that fits the requirements for housing openings.
“The priority goes to somebody who has been homeless the longest,” Misel said.
In addition to the length of time someone has been homeless, there are also a number of different eligibility requirements that someone needs to meet in order to be placed in certain housing opportunities.It includes things like target population, household makeup, history with homelessness, income, documents that are needed, someone’s education/work/disability circumstances and location preference. Criminal and rental histories also play a major factor.
For example, one housing program has a target population of 18- to 25-year-olds, with the first priority being Carver County residents and the second priority being Scott County residents who have been waiting for more than six months. Other examples include housing that is targeted for homeless single adults who are living with mental illness.
The list, which includes Anoka, Washington, Scott, Carver and Dakota counties, currently has 604 households, which includes 89 from Scott and 62 from Carver. Out of the 151 households between the two counties, there is a total of 267 people on the list, including 91 children. Misel said that group includes 11 people who have been homeless for a year or more and are disabled, and 77 people who are experiencing long-term homelessness, meaning they have been couch hopping for one year straight or have had four “episodes” of homelessness in the last three years.