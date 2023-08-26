Coffee aficionados in Prior Lake will soon have another shop to choose from as Scooter’s Coffee prepares to open its doors later this winter.
The family friendly coffee house recently broke ground Aug. 22 on its first-ever Prior Lake location at 15825 Franklin Trail S.E. Construction is set to be completed by December.
Founded in Nebraska
According to Scooter’s website, the coffee shop was founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska. The drive-thru franchise has more than 500 locations and counting in 28 states.
Tracy Bonney-Haenke, Scooter’s Coffee owner in Prior Lake, said she is excited to serve the community and encourages everyone to come and have a drink with them when they are officially open.
“I personally grew up in Nebraska and Scooter’s was founded in Nebraska back in 1998. I’ve been in Minnesota for almost seven years now and I saw the need for a quick drive-thru in the Prior Lake area,” Bonney-Haenke said. “I remembered Scooter’s and did my research and they line up with a lot of the same values that I feel like the Prior Lake community has.”
Bonney-Haenke said Scooter’s core values are integrity, love, humility, and courage.
“Our brand’s promise is ‘Amazing people, amazing drinks... Amazingly fast,’ and I just feel like that’s something Prior Lake could enjoy and benefit from,” Bonney-Haenke said. “It’s all kind of lining up for us.”
Treats and drinks
Bonney-Haenke said Scooter’s offers a wide variety of drinks and treats, including its signature drink, the Caramelicious, plus the Candy Bar Latte, Turtle Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Scooter Shooter, just to name a few. All drinks are available hot, iced, or blended.
Bonney-Haenke also said Scooter’s offers smoothies, teas and energy infused drinks. This summer, Scooter’s also unveiled its first-ever kid-friendly menu that offers fun, flavorful drinks and treats in just the perfect size. Kids items include a Berry Silly Slush, Cotton Candy Lil’ Smiley Smoothie, and Chocolicious Milk.
“We offer premium coffee drinks, anything from regular drip coffee to blended drinks, cold drinks and iced drinks,” Bonney-Haenke said. “We also have fruit smoothies and energy drink infused smoothies. A new thing we have is a kids menu that has some smoothies and cookie treats that go with it.”
Aside from delicious beverages, Bonney-Haenke said Scooter’s is also known for its baked-from-scratch pastries, such as specialty cake bites, muffins, and cinnamon rolls.
“There’s just something about Scooter’s that everyone enjoys,” she said. “On our menu, everyone will find something that they will like.”