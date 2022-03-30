The Scott County Attorney’s Office, following a trend in other communities in the Twin Cities metro, has proposed an ordinance designed to curb a rash of catalytic converter thefts.
The measure, proposed March 29 during a county board workshop, would make it a misdemeanor for a person to possess a catalytic converter that is not attached to a vehicle — unless the individual can provide verification of legal receipt of the device.
The proposal comes after similar actions were taken in cities across the metro area, including Shakopee, St. Paul and Minneapolis. An ordinance similar to the one being proposed in Scott County was passed by the Shakopee City Council on Feb. 2.
“Shakopee just passed a catalytic converter ordinance. We’re basically mirroring that,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “To charge someone with possession of stolen property, we need to be able to prove that it’s stolen, but it’s very difficult.”
Hennen said it’s almost impossible to prove which vehicle detached catalytic converters come from, so the proposed ordinance would allow officers to seize converters during traffic stops in which ownership can’t be proven and cite the person in possession.
“If you can’t prove ownership you’ll be in violation of the ordinance,” Hennen said. “It at least gives us a tool to work with when we come upon these kinds of situations.”
Catalytic converters are the shiny contraptions found between a car’s engine and muffler. They are attractive to thieves because they contain valuable metals like palladium, rhodium and platinum.
Ron Hocevar, Scott County attorney, said he hopes the ordinance can put a dent in catalytic converter thefts. He said the Scott County Board will hold a public hearing first and vote on the item at a future board meeting to be announced.